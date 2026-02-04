Joseph Wayne Madaj, lovingly known as Joe, born in St. Clair, Michigan, on July 1, 1954, passed away on January 27, 2026, in Tonasket, Washington. At the age of 61, his passing was sudden and unexpected. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Joe was a soldier through and through and he took great honor in serving his time in the United States Army. Throughout his military career, he earned numerous awards and successfully completed many courses as he continued to grow and progress. During his service, he formed lifelong friendships, traveled the world and experienced countless journeys that shaped who he was. His time in the Army was a defining chapter of his life and one he spoke of with pride.

There was no doubt that Joe was a devoted husband. Married in 1994 to Laura Madaj. He was a loving father, a proud grandfather and a very cherished family member and friend. He is survived by his parents, siblings, wife, children and grandchildren. Along with extended family and so many friends whose lives were touched by his kindness, generosity and steady presence.

Joe will be remembered for his strength, his willingness to help others without hesitation and the deep love he had for his family. His legacy lives on through the many memories shared by those who were fortunate enough to know him.

A celebration of life will be held for Joe on March 1st at 1 p.m. at the CCC in Tonasket, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Joe by sharing memories, stories, and time with those you love.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.