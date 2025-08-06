Joseph Emery Dagnon

Joseph “Joe” Dagnon, 59, died on June 24, 2025. He was born in Omak, Wash., to Dal and Joanne Dagnon, Tonasket, on Jan. 26, 1966..

Joseph “Joe” Emery Dagnon, age 59, was taken from us far too early on June 24, 2025. He was born in Omak, Washington, to Dal and Joanne Dagnon on Jan. 28, 1966, and grew up on the family’s cattle ranch in Tonasket, Washington.

It was there that he developed a lifelong love for machines, wide-open spaces and a good laugh.

Joe graduated from Tonasket High School in 1984, but his real education began much earlier, fueled by a fascination with anything loud, dusty or powered by an engine. He loved tractors, trucks and heavy equipment (anything that rumbled, rattled, or revved). While Joe wasn’t exactly a master mechanic, that never stopped him from trying. He could take things apart with the best of them, even if putting them back together again didn’t always go entirely as planned. What he lacked in precision, he made up for in enthusiasm, baling wire, or knowing a guy who “might” be able to help him get to the final step.

At age four, Joe underwent open-heart surgery and was one of the youngest patients at the time to have the procedure. He was a true survivor. He quickly recovered with grit and resilience, qualities that became part of who he was.

As he grew up, Joe participated in 4H and in the FFA. He enjoyed showing steers at the Okanogan County Fair, riding horses with his dad, cranking up rock and roll music (Van Halen), and following his favorite television series, Star Trek, with the dedication of a true fan. There was a time when a good cheeseburger and a Pepsi were all he really wanted or needed.

Throughout high school, he worked at a local service station, saved up enough money for his first car, and eventually earned his commercial driver’s license (CDL). One of his proudest moments was getting behind the wheel of his dad’s semi-truck so he could help out when called upon.

Joe was resilient. He was a kidney cancer survivor. He wasn’t complicated. He was straightforward, not afraid to speak his mind and set in his ways. He liked what he liked and didn’t pretend otherwise. But he also had a good heart. He could be extremely kind, was often generous to a fault, and always had time for a joke, especially if he thought he could make someone laugh. Over the years, he welcomed many into his home, usually with little more than a shrug and a “sure.”

He told his family he loved them often and he meant it. Joe had his moments, no doubt, but he also had a loyal heart and a deep appreciation for the people closest to him.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Dal Dagnon. He is survived by his mother, Joanne Dagnon; his sister, Jana Dagnon; his brother, Larry Dagnon and a wide circle of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be remembered for his humor, his honesty, and that unmistakable spark that made him who he was.

Joe’s life ended too soon, but he left behind a trail of memories, a lot of laughter and more than a few half-fixed machines and vehicles held together with baling wire and zip ties.

A remembrance will be held by the family at the Tonasket Eagles on Monday, August 11th at 11 a.m.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.