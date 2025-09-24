John P. Andrist, 67, of Riverside, Wash. died Sept. 12, 2025. He was born April 27, 1958 in Spokane, Wash. to John E. and Donna (Rehphol) Andrist.

John Phillip Andrist, 67, of Riverside, was taken home to heaven on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Central Washington Hospital, following a lengthy illness stemming from acute kidney failure.

John was born April 27, 1958 in Spokane, Washington, the third child of John E. and Donna (Rehphol) Andrist. They moved to Omak when John was three years old and outside of a few years working in the Lynnwood area, John spent the entirety of his life living and working in the Okanogan Valley that he loved.

John graduated from Omak High School in 1976 before attending Washington State University for one year. He moved back to Omak where he worked for his dad at the Omak Chronicle, selling advertising. In 1983, John, along with several partners, started a low power TV station, OKTV, which was sold in the early 1990’s to KAYU Spokane and became the Fox translator for the Okanogan Valley.

In 1989, John gathered a group of local investors to purchase KOMW AM and FM, which later became KOMW, KNCW and KZBE, that he ran up until his death.

John met his wife, Becki in 1993, and they were married in June of 1994. John had two sons from his first marriage and adopted Becki’s son shortly after they were married. With three sons, Brandt, Tim and Phillip, John spent many years coaching sports. From Little League to Pop Warner Football, to finally coaching High School Tennis in Omak after all the boys graduated and moved into adult life.

John was active in many community organizations for most of his life. He loved his community almost as much as he loved his family. His smile was contagious and his laugh could light up a room.

John built our family home and had a tremendous passion for woodworking. He had an uncanny ability to visualize a project and turn it into a beautiful reality. His grandchildren enjoyed many amazing toys that Grampa whipped up and our home is filled with beautiful things he created.

John loved to hike and backpack, enjoying annual trips when the boys were teenagers and in later years with his good friend Mike Gilmore. He loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, skiing and of course, tennis.

John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Becki Andrist; his three sons, John Brandt and wife Ann Andrist, of Skovde, Sweden; Timothy Grant and wife Yesica Andrist of Okanogan, Washington and son, Phillip Roy and wife Danielle Andrist of Edgewood, Washington; grandchildren, William, Charlie, Lily, Savannah, Evelyn and Noah. He is also survived by his mother, Donna Sanford, his stepmother, Mary Koch, his sisters Katie (Rick) Montanez, Jean (Mark) Gustafson and Kerrie (Rich) Clos. His stepbrothers and stepsister, Mark (Billy) Sanford, Kim (John) Lancaster and Scott Sanford, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his first grandson and best buddy, Cruz Abraham Andrist, as well as his father, John E. Andrist and his stepfather, Harry Sanford.

A Celebration of Life for John will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, beginning at 1 p.m. at Omak High School Gym.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Cruz Andrist Memorial Scholarship fund at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington, www.cfncw.org.