Janice Miller (Joy), 85, Tonasket, Wash., died Aug. 17, 2025. She was born May 22, 1940 on Toroda Creek to Robert and Isabelle (Borders) York.

Janice J. Miller (Joy), age 85, of Tonasket, died on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at home with Jeff by her side. She was born May 22, 1940 on Toroda Creek to parents Robert and Isabelle (Borders) York.

Joy grew up on Toroda Creek and Orient, where as a youth, she excelled in athletics, especially enjoying basketball. She was married to Lew Miller and he preceded her in death in 1970. Later, she met Jeff Bergh and they remained together for 50 plus years.

Joy was a very talented lady who could do anything she put her mind to. Jeff and Joy worked side by side in the orchard and also in a couple of other businesses which included a local seafood store and a cider press. She loved her gardens, both vegetables and flowers and had a “green thumb” like no other. She enjoyed camping and the annual fishing trips to the ocean, catching whatever would take the hook.

She is survived by her companion, Jeff Bergh; son, Scott (Benie) Miller of Oroville; daughter, Jill Miller of Omak; brother, Ken York of Kettle Falls; sisters, Sylvia Henderson of Kettle Falls, Dianne Stopsen of Canada and Cheryl (Tim) Pratt of Kettle Falls and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Norma Ornelas-Lozano for all of her love and special care for Joy.

Joy was preceded in death by two infant children, Christina Ann and Thomas Allan and one sister, Lucille.

In respecting Joy’s private personality, there will be family services held at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery with The Reverend Marilyn Wilder officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.