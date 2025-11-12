Janet Reese Vargas, 71, of Oroville, Wash., died Oct. 30, 2025 at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Wash.

Janet attended school in Oroville, graduating in 1972. She was a checker/cashier at Prince’s IGA, Randall’s and Beyer’s Market, and later was a cook for popular restaurants in Tonasket and Oroville.

Janet married Joe Vargas in 1979 and welcomed Jason Robert. They separated and Janet met Tony Angel and welcomed Justin Reese.

Janet opened a daycare and loved the children as if they were her own babies. Janet loved her two sons with all her heart and soul, along with her family and friends. Janet enjoyed decorating every holiday and sitting on the deck watching wildlife and hummingbirds.

Janet was preceded in death by her son, Justin Reese; parents, Bob and Ruby Reese; sister, Vickie Reese; niece, Melissa Noel and uncle, Darrell Reese.

She is survived by her spouse, Joe Vargas of California; son, Jason (Alicia) Vargas; sister, Peggy Reese; nieces, Skyler Noel and Lisa Oliver; nephews, Reese Noel and Eric Farley and grandchildren, Vada, Kai and Leila.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Oroville with The Reverend Marilyn Wilder officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.