James Robert Siegers, Jim to most, Squash Eater and Grumpy to others, was born May 25, 1949 in Compton, California to Thomas Siegers Jr. and Augusta Jeanette Siegers.

In 1954, his family made the move to Everett, Washington, where Tom and Gus spent the rest of their years. Jim never had a love for the fast-paced city life, he was a simple man and yearned for the mountains.

In 1977, he left Everett for the town of Oroville, Washington, where he bought some land on Ellemeham Mountain. Jim lived his life up on “the hill” with his wife Cami, in a home he built over many years alongside his son Aaron. Living off the grid was a hard yet rewarding way of life for Jim.

Over the years, many changes took place to the home on the hill, kerosene made way for gas, then battery power that was charged with the power from solar panels and a new windmill. When it was apparent that his daughter-in-law, Robyn, was never going to use the outhouse, an upgraded gravity-fed toilet was added and in later years, he experimented with a composting toilet!

Jim built a beautiful home up on the hill with the help of Cami. The biggest garden you’ve ever seen, with everything from carrots to grape vines. There were rabbits, chickens, goats, horses, cats and some of the best dogs a man could ask for.

Every summer, starting at five years old, the magic age where kids tend to listen better (or not!), summers on the hill with Grandpa and Grandma began. These trips left his grandchildren with some of their fondest memories that they keep with them always.

In 2015, Jim and Cami made the decision to move to Helena, Montana, selling their house on the hill. This process was filmed and you can go see this beautiful home for yourself on Unplugged Nation, season 1 episode 2, house 3 “Cabin in the Canyon.” In Helena, Jim’s son Aaron began the process of building a new home for Jim and Cami right next door to the family. For the next 10 years, days were spent gardening, going to baseball, softball and soccer games to cheer on his grandkids, school drop-offs and pickups, Lego building, family dinners, and lots of family fishing and hunting trips! These are the memories we choose to hold onto and will cherish for the rest of our lives.

Jim left in the early morning hours of October 4th, 2025, surrounded by those who loved him most in this world. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Augusta; his brothers, Thomas and Lawrence. Jim is survived by his loving wife. Cami Siegers; son, Aaron (Robyn) Siegers; grandchildren, Tristan (Caitlyn) Siegers, Mackenzie (Keaton) Siegers, Hunter Siegers, great-grandson Aiden (Tristan, Caitlyn) and brothers, Darryl and Eugene Siegers.

At Jim’s request, no service will be held.