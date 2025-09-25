Hazel Ruth Dezellem

Hazel Ruth (Lenton) Dezellem, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2025, in Tonasket, Washington, at the age of 91.

Hazel was born on April 15, 1934, on the bank of the Similkameen River northwest of Nighthawk, Washington, to Joseph Austin Lenton and Ruth Enid Johnson. She was raised on her grandfather’s homestead farm along with her two brothers Joe and Earl, where she learned the values of hard work, resilience and community. Hazel was as tough as they come, but filled with unwavering kindness and compassion, which would hold true her entire life.

Hazel attended several rural schools, including Chopaka, Loomis and Pateros, graduating from Oroville High School in 1953. She went on to earn her teaching degree from Central Washington College in just three years. Hazel’s passion for education led her to a fulfilling career that began in Toutle Lake and later brought her to Pateros. There, while teaching elementary students with care and dedication, she met and fell in love with Robert “Bob” Dezellem, marrying him on August 21, 1959. Together, they raised four children: Rob, Todd, Janis, and Chad.

The family later relocated to Brewster, where Hazel continued teaching and eventually retired after 37 years in education. In retirement, she and Bob returned to Oroville to work the homestead ranch, where they raised cattle and enjoyed rural life. One of their greatest joys was becoming proud WSU Cougar parents — cheering on all four of their children as they graduated from Washington State University.

A woman who cherished lifelong friendships, Hazel often reunited with members of the Oroville High School Class of 1953. In her retirement years, she enjoyed hiking, birdwatching, cooking and immersing herself in local history. The stories she told of her experiences growing up and her family’s history were mesmerizing. Watching her grandchildren grow and cheering them on in their numerous activities brought Hazel immeasurable joy. Her favorite expression may have been “ornery as ever,” but her tenacity and joy for life were unmatched.

Hazel is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Joe and Earl Lenton, as well as by her husband of 49 years, Bob Dezellem, in 2008.

Hazel is survived by her children and numerous grand and great-grandchildren: Rob (Ellen, children Leanne (Satwik, sons Shaiyam, Palmer, and Olin), Kellie (sons Kane and Nash) and Kyle (Kristin, sons Wyatt and Dylan), Todd (Linda, children Bailey (Mike, daughter Morgan), Ashley, Trey (Sam, son Brayton), and Drew (Sage), Janis (Dan) and Chad (Stevie, children Dane (Jenni, children Easton and Cleo), Tori (Kassidy, children Emma and Oliver) and Shayle (Ben, children Sage and Callum). She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the kind and compassionate care Hazel received at North Valley Extended Care.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 11 at the Tonasket Senior Center at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck-style lunch. All are welcome to attend. Hazel’s strength, generosity, and lifelong commitment to her family, students, and community will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Her legacy of love and devotion will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know her.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.