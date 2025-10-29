Glenn Lowell Frisk of Tonasket, Washington, passed away on October 3rd. Born in Wenatchee, Washington, April 29, 1953, to Clyde and Elenore Frisk of Entiat.

He grew up in the Entiat where he was a 12-year senior graduating in 1972. Glenn learned to hunt and fish as a young boy from his dad. Glenn was an excellent marksman at any range and an excellent fisherman.

When he was 24, he met and went on to marry Sandy Crabb of North Bend, Oregon, she was the love of his life! Sandy came with a three-year-old of her own and he took her on as if she were his. They lived in Wenatchee for a short time, then moved to Orondo, where they learned they would be expecting a child of their own, the apple of his eye.

They moved their little family back to Entiat for a short time, eventually moving to Tonasket in 1986 to work in the family logging business. Glenn worked numerous jobs in the lumber industry. He loved to hunt, fish, ride horses, read Louis L’Amour books, and being a little bit of an outlaw, growing the best herb this side of the Mississippi! He was known to some of the grandkids as their Willie Nelson grandpa!

This man had a huge love for his family and it showed. He was with his wife for almost 50 years. They knew the meaning of marriage, in sickness and health, and in good and bad times, you could find them taking on life together, side by side. He loved his children and grandchildren. He had the biggest soft spot, the biggest love for his youngest grandson, Deven, who has special needs and the only thing Glenn saw was a very special boy for him to love and they had the coolest connection. I think to know Glenn was to know all about how much he loved helping raise this special boy of his. (Deven was his grandkid, but to Glenn, he was HIS BOY).

Glenn leaves a void that can’t be filled. It’s a hard goodbye. There is a graveside service on October 28th at 1 p.m. at the Tonasket cemetery.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Elenore; three brothers-in-law, Mickey, Mike and Bill; brother, Dan and a nephew, Tracy. Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Frisk of Tonasket; daughter, Jessica Frisk of Tonasket; bonus daughter, Wendy (Chris)of Oroville, and bonus son, Norman Utigard of Omak; a sister, Charlene Garrison of Entiat and a brother, Rick Frisk (Lisa) of Kingman, Arizona. And numerous grandkids, and great grandkids.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.