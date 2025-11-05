George Miklos

George died on October 11, 2025 at North Valley Extended Care. He was born September 25, 1940, in Vancouver, Washington.

George died on October 11, 2025 at North Valley Extended Care. He was born September 25, 1940, in Vancouver, Washington.

He grew up near Oysterville, Washington on Willapa Bay. In 1960, he married Diana Smith. They had three children. George was a commercial fisherman and a masonry and building contractor.

In 1990, the couple relocated from Pacific County to the Okanogan Highlands, hoping for less rain and more snow. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and trap shooting.

He is survived by his wife, living near Oroville; also, daughter Rema Miklos/Hazen; son-in-law, Bob; son, Rohne Miklos; daughter-in-law, Sheila; daughter, Jorji Miklos; a brother, Richard Miklos; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. All living in southwest Washington. No service is planned at this time.