Franklin C. Holmes was born in Tonasket, Washington, on February 15, 1935 and passed away in Omak, Washington February 19, 2026.

He is survived by his sister, Beverly Faber; his daughter, Hiede Holmes; his grandson, Caleb Holmes and his wife, Pardis Noor. He also left behind multiple nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, as well as a number of people who benefited from his kindness.

He was married for 62 years to the love of his life, Betty. They met while serving in BVS in Sardinia, Italy. Frank served in alternative service in Italy, resettling war refugees and teaching them to farm.

Frank was an orchardist, rancher and trucker by trade. He graduated from Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington, with an AB and received a master’s in counseling from Heritage College. He also attended Ashland College in Ohio and Bethany Seminary.

He lived most of his life in Tonasket, tending his farm. He was a generous employer and had many nieces and nephews work for him in the orchard or hay during the summer. He was a capable mechanic and loved math. Frank was a talented musician and a gifted singer and performed in many choirs and privately at events.

He was a lifetime member of the Church of the Brethren and actively involved in both his church and community, serving on boards and committees.

Services will be held during the late spring or summer at the Whitestone Church of the Brethren. Time is yet to be scheduled.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.