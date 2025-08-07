Francis E. Jensen

Francis was born to Willie and Olivea (Doyle) Jensen on April 14, 1933, in Benson County, North Dakota. He attended school in North Dakota and upon completion of high school, he joined a custom combining company, which eventually led him to Wenatchee, Washington, where he attended Wenatchee Valley College studying engineering. He transferred to Washington State University, where he completed his degree in 1963. Upon graduation, he accepted a position with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Reclamation in Ephrata where he worked for 35 years until his retirement in April of 1997.

In January 1955, he took a chance on a blind date and met Joan Thorndike. They married on June 13, 1959, in Oroville, Washington. Francis and Joan lived most of their married life in Soap Lake, where they raised their four children (whom he referred to as the four roses).

Francis was well known throughout the community and was active in many programs supporting the kids in their sports and school events, Cub Scouts, Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He was also active in the National Association of Retired Federal Employees; he was one of the founding members and a long-time board member of Columbia Basin Federal Credit Union (now Horizon CU). He was proud of the unique qualities of Soap Lake and was a member of the Soap Lake Conservancy. The Jensen home was always open to friends and family and many thought of it as a second home.

Francis is survived by his four children, Maria (Gary) Brady, Jeff, Doug (Carmen) Jensen and Julia (Mike) Anderson; six grandchildren, Ben Anderson, Rochelle Ostrom, Matthew and Scott Brady and Austin and Lane Jensen); nine great-grandchildren, Elijah Anderson, Braxton Pope, Emma Ostrom, Finn Brady, Bjorn, Torben, Henry, Molly and Rosie Jensen as well as two brothers, Julian and (Sharon) and James and (Barb) Jensen and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan, two great-grandchildren, Scarlett June and Theodore Francis; his parents, two brothers, Edward and Holger (Hal) Jensen and two sisters, Wilfreda (Bunny) Barker and Anna Bingham.

Rosary will be held on August 21, at 3 p.m.; funeral services will be held on August 22, at 11 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 323 D St, SW, Ephrata, WA. The interment will immediately follow at Valley View Cemetery in Soap Lakes. A Family and Friends lunch and sharing time will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 117 C St, NW, Ephrata.

In lieu of flowers, donations to support Alzheimer’s Research are appreciated.