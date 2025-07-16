Felipe Michl-Gaytan Jr was born to Felipe Gaytan Sr and Rubi in Omak, Wash. on Jan. 12, 1992. He attendend school in Oroville and Tonasket.

During Felipe’s childhood, the family stayed in Okanogan County where he attended Oroville Elementary and graduated from Tonasket High School. Felipe enjoyed playing sports, mostly football and soccer, during his school years.

After graduation, Felipe moved to the west side of the Cascades and started working at Nintendo, the night shift, cleaning office buildings in the Bellevue area and eventually he uprooted and attended Bible College in Bozeman, Montana, then came back to live on Camano Island with a loving family.

Felipe taught me so much and he had a big heart as he always loved to give to others when he could. Whether it was a bit of pocket change or food and most importantly, he loved lifting up others and encouraging anyone to do better and be better.

He was always willing to get involved in service projects around the church and community. He even traveled to Haiti on three short-term mission trips serving the poor.

Felipe’s favorite verse was 2 Corinthians 5:17. “Therefore if any man is in Christ, he is a new creation, the old has gone, and the new has come.”

Felipe leaves behind his immediate family. His father, Felipe Gaytan Sr; mother, Rubi; sisters, Jessica and Myra and three nieces, Nariah, Indie and Hannah.

Felipe’s Celebration of Life is scheduled for July 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Camano Chapel in Camano Island, Washington. Felipe was baptized at this chapel and it means so much to me and my family to do the Celebration of Life at this location. A light lunch will be served.

If you would like to send Felipe’s mom a note or share any story about Felipe you may do so by mailing to: Rubi, P.O. Box 4204, Spokane, WA 99220.