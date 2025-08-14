Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Leifer

Betty (Elizabeth) Leifer died on July 17, 2025. She was born in Machias, Wash. on Dec. 25, 1924 to Hugh and Mable Lancaster.

Betty (Elizabeth) Leifer passed away peacefully on July 17, 2025, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Betty was born in Machias, Washington on December 25, 1924 to Hugh and Mable Lancaster. She was the oldest of three girls and they lived in Machias in their early years. Both her parents died when she was 13 years old and Betty lived at the Deaconess Children’s Orphanage in Everett, Washington.

Betty married Gale Leifer in 1944 and lived in Marysville, Washington on the family strawberry farm. They raised three children, Marnee Ande, Clare Leifer and Leanne Whitener.

Betty received her Registered Nursing certification while attending Everett Community College, graduating with honors. She worked at Northern State in the autopsy department and several nursing homes. Betty and Gale owned and managed Parkway Nursing Home in Snohomish, where they and the entire family worked together.

After retiring, Betty and Gale moved to Tonasket, Washington, where they enjoyed living up North Pine Creek. They shared 43 years of marriage before Gale passed in 1988. Betty later married Al Peeler, who passed shortly after they were married.

Betty loved North Pine Creek, enjoying her chickens, dog, Maddy and country living. She was an avid reader, gardener, artist, and fantastic cook, known for her delicious pies. She traveled the world with her daughters and close friend Rexetta Schoenfelder. She was truly a pioneer woman in all activities. She cherished her time with family and friends of North Pine Creek.

Betty is survived by her children, Marnee, Clare, her sister, Phyllis Jensen, nieces, nephews and many grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Berdeen Clough and her daughter, Leanne in 2019.

At Betty’s request, no services or a memorial.