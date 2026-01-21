Eleanor Gail Franzman Knorr, 91, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 11th, 2026, at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket.
Gail was a hard worker, a survivor of polio, a bookkeeper for 30+ years and lived the last two months of her life without her husband.
Gail is survived by her daughter, Holly (Jim); granddaughter, LeighAnne and sister-in-law, Barbara. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alberta and Pete; husband, William; brothers, Seth and Rex and children, Janet and Kerry.
The memorial service will be at Loomis Community Church on January 31, 2026, at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Memorials can be made to the church.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.