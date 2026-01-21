Eleanor Gail Franzman Knorr, 91, died on the evening of Jan. 11, 2026, at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Wash..

Eleanor Gail Franzman Knorr, 91, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 11th, 2026, at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket.

Gail was a hard worker, a survivor of polio, a bookkeeper for 30+ years and lived the last two months of her life without her husband.

Gail is survived by her daughter, Holly (Jim); granddaughter, LeighAnne and sister-in-law, Barbara. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alberta and Pete; husband, William; brothers, Seth and Rex and children, Janet and Kerry.

The memorial service will be at Loomis Community Church on January 31, 2026, at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Memorials can be made to the church.

