Dorothy Faustine Wilson, lovingly known as “Gramma,” passed away on December 27, 2025, at North Valley Hospital. She was born on January 17, 1939, in Wilmot, Arkansas, and was the middle child of seven children born to Foster Akers and Bernice Moss Akers.

She grew up in Mer Rouge, Louisiana, where she formed deep family ties and lifelong memories. She graduated from Louisiana Business College in April of 1958 and later worked as a key punch operator for Washington Water Power. She also worked as a teller at Rainier Bank and in the office at Prince’s, while dedicating many years of her life to being a devoted homemaker.

On New Year’s Eve in 1960, Faustine met the love of her life, Raymond Lewis Wilson. They were married on April 7, 1962, beginning a marriage that lasted 63 years. One of her favorite stories to tell was about their honeymoon—how they never made it to their destination of Hot Springs, Arkansas, because their 1956 Plymouth Fury broke down along the way. Years later, they finally made it to Hot Springs together, a memory she treasured and loved to share.

Faustine and Louie raised four children: Janet “Lori” Loraine (husband Butch Cornell), James Alan (wife Anna), Connie Jean and Brian Clark. She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom hold fond memories of time spent around her kitchen table. She is also remembered fondly by her siblings Dennis (Lynn) Akers, Carol (Larry) Boyte, Emily (John) Risher and Nancy (Ned) Whatley.

Faustine was a member of Oroville Free Methodist Church and found great joy in her faith, especially gospel hymns. She also loved rock and roll music from the 1950s and 1960s, reading books and spending time with family and friends. She was known for her talent in sewing and embroidery, creating beautiful cross-stitch pillows, wall hangings and quilt squares. Her beloved “sewing ladies” eventually became the “Skip-Bo ladies,” and laughter and card games filled many happy afternoons.

Her grandchildren especially remember playing cards with Gramma at the kitchen table. Faustine also loved returning home to Louisiana to visit family. She was a wonderful cook—so much so that Louie famously said she made the best biscuits and gravy and wouldn’t eat them anywhere else.

Faustine was a woman of remarkable kindness. She truly never said a bad word about anyone, and those who knew her will remember her warmth, gentleness and quiet grace.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Foster and Bernice Akers, and her siblings, Betty Gilly and Fred Akers.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Free Methodist Church. Faustine will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her.

In her honor, may you plant a flower or take a moment to enjoy a special view, especially if you have the opportunity to stand in front of Palmer Lake.

Graveside services and a celebration of life will be held in the spring, her favorite season. Time and date will be announced at a later time.

