David Allen Stansbury, baby brother to Roger (d.2016), Larry, Linda and Heidi, was born July 15, 1958, to Raleigh and Elizabeth (Barber) Stansbury in Omak, Washington. Dave passed away on October 11, 2025, at the ranch, after his year-long battle with cancer.

In his early years, he grew up doing all the farm things young boys did. With the loss of his father in his sophomore year in high school, Dave “took on” the farm and with his mom, Betty, they continued to work it and make it home.

Dave met a Palmer Lake “Loomis” girl, Lois Peery, and after many trips flying over the dirt road from South Pine Creek into Loomis in his Triumph TR6, he asked for her hand and they married April 7, 1979, in Loomis, Washington.

Dave worked with his “second father,” Henry Wilson, during (and some after) high school, helping him with weed control and in turn, Henry helped with big equipment needs, like when the field flooded. Henry was also the one to level the land for the first single-wide as a wedding gift.

After working for Henry, Dave worked an irrigation season in Oroville, then started working at Chief Tonasket. Dave would later “retire.” During those “retired” years, he worked on all the agricultural equipment in the valley, started installing bumpers, and would fill in to help Georgine out at Allen’s Auto Parts too.

One of Dave’s greatest accomplishments in “retirement” was his service to Okanogan County District 7, Riverside Fire Department. Dave made a decision to serve after the Okanogan Complex Fire, in 2015, which threatened the ranch and he realized how underserved rural departments really were. During his time with the department, he held many hats, serving first as a Fireman, then a respected Captain and voted in as Fire Commissioner, where he served alongside his friend John Hubbard (d.2025). Dave officially retired from District 7 and his commissioner position in August 2025.

Together, Dave and Lois made their home on the ranch, raising two daughters. He taught them how to ride a horse, have a love for animals, but also a respect for them – knowing that was how we fed our family. He taught them how to drive a stick shift car (thank you Dad!), how to live and how to love, with our whole hearts.

Dave is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lois; daughter, Jennifer; son-in-law, Donny and their children Ryan, Kaden, Jeremy and Abigail Harrison; daughter, Melissa Tacker, bonus son, Craig (wife Bri) and their children, Detric and Oliver Sczenski and sister, Linda (Fred) Fowler; brother, Larry (Judy) Stansbury; sister, Heidi (Keith) Schmidt; in-laws, Rickey (Tammy) Peery, Gene (Judy) Peery, Louise (Tom) Scott, Donna Peery, Martha Zareski, Darryl (Penny) Peery, Darlene (Ron) Wilbourn and so many cousins, nieces, nephews! Dave is also survived by all his Pine Creek brothers, Richard Rawley, Bill, Butch, and SOOO many others he considered family along life’s way.

Dave was met at the gates in beautiful song by his parents, Elizabeth and Raleigh and his brother, Roger Stansbury. Also preceding him in death was his mother and father-in-law, Bud and Joan Peery; brother-in-law, Steve Zareski; great friend, Terry Hill and too many others that have left an impact on his life.

Services will be held at Tonasket Eagles at 10 a.m. on November 1, 2025, Tom Scott officiating. Luncheon will be included. Following the Eagles, an additional memorial ceremony will be held at Pine Site Ranch, at Strawberry Rock at 3:30 p.m. Come as you are. Ashes to be interred at Strawberry Rock as part of the ceremony, the open Ridge at Elk Camp by wife, children and grandchildren next summer during trail clearing and Flathead Lake by Richard, nephew Justin Scott and grandson Kaden… You get that fishing trip Dad!

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.