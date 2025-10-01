Danny R. Fletcher, 75, Oroville, Wash., died Sept. 20, 2025. He was born Aug, 29, 1950 in Tonasket, Wash., to Wendell and Jean Fletcher.

Danny R. Fletcher, age 75, of Oroville, Washington, died September 20, 2025 at Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital. He was born August 29, 1950 in Tonasket, Washington, to parents Wendell and Jean Fletcher.

Danny grew up helping on the farm in Molson and went to high school in Molson until he transferred to Oroville, where he later graduated in 1968. He then attended WSU, where he studied Agriculture. He worked in Alaska for a couple of years, working agricultural jobs and then moved back to Oroville, where he started a sporting goods store and farmed apples for many years while being a fieldman for several companies. He loved to hunt and fish until the mountains and hills took his knees out.

Danny is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna; stepdaughter, Darcy Edwards; brother, Scott (Terri) Fletcher; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Ronald E., Gary W. and Steven L. Fletcher.

Services were held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Bergh Chapel with interment at the Molson Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.