Daniel “Dan” Lorz passed away on January 8th, 2026, in Spokane, Washington at the age of 72. He was born to Gerald and Faye (Mitchell) Lorz on December 28th, 1953, in Tonasket, Washington.

Dan married the love of his life, Linda Sue Vail in June of 1973. They began their great Alaskan adventure in 1977, which lasted for over 30 years. He was employed at Seward Fisheries as a welder until retirement, then owned and operated the House of Diamond Willow Gift Shop in Seward. Dan and Linda moved back home to Okanogan County in 2007, where they enjoyed camping and fishing.

Dan was very artistic and creative, known for his antler flowers, straw hat and suspenders. He went for daily walks around town and enjoyed good biscuits and gravy along the way.

He is survived by his bride, Linda of 52 years at home in Oroville, Washington; brothers, Dale (Fran) Lorz of Apple Valley, California, David (Nancine) Lorz of Moab, Utah; sisters, AnnaLea (Ron) Scott of Sandpoint, Idaho and Patty Kemple of Oroville; numerous nieces and nephews and too many family members to list. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry (Polly) Lorz, Faye Lorz and brother-in-law, Curtis Kemple.

At Dan’s request, there will be no services. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. See you on the lake, Bro!

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.