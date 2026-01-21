Our family is sad to announce the sudden passing of Clear Guizar, age 46, of Oroville, Washington, on January 10, 2026.

Clear Guizar lived an adventurous life chasing fish and finding inner truths. Clear was born March 6, 1979 in Curlew, WA to loving parents Micheal Guizar and Gayle (Gita) Lewis. Clear spent most of his childhood in Chesaw, where he was raised by Micheal Guizar and Charlene Rich in their family home with siblings Willow, Rose, Graywolf and Eligia.

Clear graduated from Oroville High School in class of 1998. In 2004, Clear had a daughter, Aspen Guizar, with his previous partner, Morgan Shirley. In 2013, Clear settled down in Oroville, where he helped love and nurture those not his blood, Maya and Tommy Spikes. In 2024, Clear began working with his life long friend Luca Diehl with Local Boys Construction. Clear was most known for his passion, skills and knowledge of fishing. If there’s a body of water with fish in it, he was there. When Clear didn’t have a kayak or a fishing pole, he was searching for answers and helping others heal their inner wounds. Clear opened hearts and minds to more possibilities and he showed others how to see the beauty through the chaos and he continues to guide us as we navigate this course without him.

Clear is survived by his children Aspen Guizar, Maya Spikes and Tommy Spikes, parents, Micheal Guizar, Gayle (Gita) Lewis and Charlene Rich, siblings, Willow McKinney, Rose Piccinini, Eligia Gradillas, Sam and Andy Gooberman, Anthony Chedester, Abraham McKenzie and Graywolf Rich.

Our friends, family and community will be holding a Celebration for Clear’s life at the Tonasket Cultural Center on January 30th, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. We will be sharing pictures, stories and memories. Everyone who held a space for him in their hearts is encouraged to join us.

The family will be having a private Celebration of Life in Chesaw, Washington on January 31st.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.