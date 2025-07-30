Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Cara Lyn Rampley, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Tonasket, Washington on July 22, 2025. Cara was born August 27, 1944, in Seattle, Washington.

She graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 1962 and attended Everett Junior College. Cara was deeply rooted in her Lutheran faith and was a cherished member of her congregation in Edmonds while residing in Western Washington.

Cara and Terry were married on December 3rd, 1966, in Christ Lutheran Church, Edmonds. After their wedding, they resided in Seattle for a short period of time, before moving back to Terry’s hometown of Tonasket where they continued to build a life together centered on family and community. Terry and Cara would have celebrated their 59th Anniversary in December.

Cara’s commitment to service started in the workplace. Over her career, she worked for many years at Figenshow Trucking, Redi Mix and Lund Insurance in various capacities overseeing payroll, accounting and office management. She also served as a den leader for the Cub Scouts where she enjoyed participating in activities with her two boys and the children in the community.

Cara’s dedication to her family was matched only by her unwavering support of the Eagles Auxiliary and her vibrant community spirit. Cara served in every office position during her membership, with her longest-serving role as Secretary for 10 years. She was proud of the lasting friendships she forged and the contributions to numerous events and charitable causes she was able to be a part of over her 41 years of membership. The Eagles members were truly her second family.

Cara’s legacy lives on in her family. She is survived by her husband, Terry Rampley of Tonasket; two sons, Ernest (Jamie) Rampley of Yakima, Washington and Ronald (Terri Utecht) Rampley of Tonasket; three granddaughters, Elizabeth (Dane) Stalder of Tonasket, , Michaela (Colten) Naclerio of Spokane, Washington, and Gabriella Hawkins of Yakima and five great-grandchildren, each of whom she loved dearly.

No graveside service will be held, honoring Cara’s wishes for simplicity and togetherness. A memorial service to celebrate her life will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 9th at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 213 South Western Avenue, in Tonasket, with friends and family gathering to share memories and pay tribute. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cara’s name may be made to the Eagles Scholarship Fund. Please share your memories by signing Cara’s online guestbook.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.