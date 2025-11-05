Beverly Agnes Le Master died Oct 23, 2025 in Oroville, Wash. She was born on Dec. 29,1930 in Penticton, B.C. to Frank Harvey and Edith Buck.

Beverly Agnes Le Master (Harvey) passed away Oct 23, 2025 at home in Oroville, Washington where she lived most of her life. Following a fall at home on Aug 31, Beverly spent four days at CWH where she had surgery to repair a leg fracture, then three weeks at NVH before coming home with help from Enhabit Hospice and care provided by Penny.

Beverly was born December 29,1930 in Penticton, BC. She was the youngest of five children born to Frank Harvey and Edith Buck. In May 1939 she and two of her brothers participated in the May Pole dance when King George IV and Queen Elizabeth visited.

Beverly married John Vincent Smith; they had a beautiful daughter, Nancy. Six years later, she met Clarence Rader in Keremeos, BC where she was a waitress. He was a regular customer coming to town due to his job on the Great Northern Railroad.

They married in 1954, and she moved to Oroville, Washington. They had a daughter, Penelope the next spring and seven years later, a son, Timothy. She busied herself raising the children, selling Avon and supporting a sewing 4-H group with her friend/neighbor, Doris Hughes, who she always said got her into the biggest projects. There was a cabin at Lost Lake and snowmobile trips to stay there in the winter – memories of lots of snow, bears at the dump where garbage was dropped on the way to town.

As the children grew, she went to work as an accountant at Gold Digger Apples for 15 years, followed by North Valley Hospital for 15 years. She later helped with books at Mid Valley Hospital in Omak, driving her economical, blue Geo Metro. She was known for her active lifestyle, choosing to go for a 15-minute walk during break time, biking to work and evening walks with her friend/neighbor Ann Williams. She always kept her mind busy completing books of crossword and sudoku puzzles and always a jigsaw puzzle out on the table. She loved reading and learning and took evening classes at WVCN Omak. Beverly was a great Scrabble player and had many other interests including sewing, bridge, knitting, calligraphy, travel, dancing and skiing.

In 1973, she married Joe Tom LeMaster and delighted in becoming mom to John, Joe and Will, and “Granny Bev” to all of their children, bringing much joy into her life. After the marriage ended, she enjoyed years of travel with the Friendship Force, hosting guests from all around the world and traveling, staying with hosts in many countries, including England, Ireland, Europe, South America and New Zealand. She loved the cultural exchange and the many interesting people she met. A stranger was simply someone she had not yet met. She would strike up a conversation with anyone in an airport, train station, a new face at the Senior Center or dance.

Her late-in-life love, Lloyd Curtis, brought love and extended family into her home. Playing bridge was where they met and romance bloomed. They enjoyed travel, cruises and rafting on the Salmon River. Dancing at the Senior Centers in Osoyoos, Keremeos and Oliver kept them busy three days a week with a whole group of winter “dancing friends.”

She was a lifelong member of the Anglican Church in Canada then Trinity Episcopal Church in Oroville, where she was a Sunday school teacher, member of the Bishop’s committee, Lay Reader, Lay Eucharistic Minister and Licensed Preacher.

She mentored with the HOST program at the Oroville Grade School for 15 years, then invited Penny and Lloyd to join in. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Oroville Bridge Club, Oroville Senior Center, Okanogan Historical Society and Friendship Force.

She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings. Brothers Ralph, David and Leonard Harvey, her sister Dorothy Crow and all their spouses, nephew Doug Crow and niece Mary Harvey, as well as her stepson Jerry Rader.

She was also preceded by her husbands – John Smith, Clarence Rader, Joe LeMaster and Lloyd Curtis. No stranger to heartbreak, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Kahlon – breast cancer and her son, Tim – airplane accident in Alaska. Many joyous reunions await.

She is survived by her daughter, Penny Rader Vanberg (Thomas); stepdaughter, Patty Shaffer (John); stepsons, Will, Joe (Pia), John (Leslie) LeMaster and grandchildren, Tera Kahlon Carlisle (Eric), Kiki (Earl) Allen, Norman and Erik Finsen, Aya Xena Stokes (Taylor), Pie Amparo Mejala and Paul Pape; four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom made an effort to gather for a yearly spring reunion in Osoyoos where Saturday dinner was always a treat/visit.

Before she fell, a special outing was to go to Keremeos monthly for lunch with niece, Beverly Ann – she always would say at the border, “I’m going to see my sister.” She never quite accepted that her sister, Dorothy, or her son, Tim, had passed away; so excited for those reunions!

Services will be held at Oroville Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday November 20th at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Marilyn Wilder officiating. Interment at Riverview Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Beverly’s name to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1270, Oroville, WA 98844 or the Oroville Senior Center, P.O. Box 31, Oroville, WA 98844.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.