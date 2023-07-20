Ada Delma “Del” Kenmir

Ada Delma “Del” Kenmir, age 86, passed away June 30, 2023, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana due to complications from pneumonia. Del was born “baby” Anderson on May 21, 1937, in Riverside, Washington, daughter of the late Buck and Edna Anderson.

Del married Jerry Kenmir on August 8, 1958, and with that union brought four children into her life, a great blessing, then added two more children. Del served our working world as the right arm of many distinguished attorneys and judges in Polson, Coeur d’Alene and Tacoma until she retired.

Del loved her music. She played the accordion, piano, keyboards and fiddle and was a member of the Accordion Association. Del and Jerry were known for their love of music.

Del was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gerald; a sister, Berylene and her husband, Jerry.

Del is survived by six children, Tom Kenmir of Tacoma, Washington, Roxy (Henry) Martin and Doug Kenmir both of Kent, Washington, Jim (Glenda) Kenmir of Fox Island, Washington, Verla Gardner of Polson, Washington and Brad Kenmir (Pam) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Del is also survived by her sister, Delores Laughery of Omak, Washington and brother, James (Mary Jean) Anderson of Omak and so many friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Polson, Montana.

It’s a great loss to her family. She loved us all and she will truly be missed. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

