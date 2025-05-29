Volunteers to staff historic Mt. Bonaparte Fire Lookout

The Washington Forest Fire Lookout Association is looking for volunteers to help spot fires from Mt. Bonaparte this summer.

TONASKET —The Washington Forest Fire Lookout Association is looking for volunteers to help spot fires from Mt. Bonaparte this summer.After more than a century of watching over the Okanogan Highlands, Mt. Bonaparte Fire Lookout may be facing an uncertain future due to budget cuts and staff shortfalls.

Fortunately, a group of volunteers under the Forest Fire Lookout Association, Washington Chapter, have stepped up to fill the void and will be repairing and recruiting volunteers to help spot fires from Mt. Bonaparte this summer,” said Jon Hearing, Washington Director of the Forest Fire Lookout Association.

Hearing said the biggest need is for more volunteers.

“It’s really rewarding to have the chance to go up there and get a little solitude. My dad was a forest look out back in 1939, over on the westside and he spoke for a lot of his life about what a great summer that was. That is part of the reason which attracted me to want to do this volunteering. The lookouts are an iconic thing. You get to go up and play Smokey Bear for a while,” said Hearing.

The goal is for the lookout to be in operation by July 15. “After some needed repairs are conducted by volunteers.”

Hearing said, since 2024 the U.S. Forest Service has been struggling with funding and staff shortfalls, including in the Tonasket Ranger District of the Colville National Forest. One of the hard decisions that had to be made was to not staff Mt. Bonaparte Fire Lookout, northeast of Tonasket.

“The decision was not an easy one, as this lookout has been watching for fires over the Okanogan Highland for a long time. Mt. Bonaparte is one of the oldest fire lookout sites in the nation,” Hearing said.

According to the Washington Trails Association, “The Forest Service currently has less money than it needs to cover its expenses and pay its staff. The agency has a deficit of more than $700 million. In response, the chief of the Forest Service announced that the agency will not hire any seasonal positions except those that respond to forest fires. This means cutting more than 2,400 seasonal jobs, including trail crews, wilderness rangers, biologists and many other types of temporary staff.”

Mt. Bonaparte Lookout, northeast of Tonasket in the Colville National Forest, is one of the oldest continuously staffed fire lookout sites in the United States. The first lookout was established on the 7,262-foot peak in 1910 and a historic cabin from 1914 still stands at the site. The current tower, built in 1960, replaced an earlier structure from 1930 and offers sweeping views allowing lookouts to spot fires nearly 50 miles away. The lookout also serves an additional purpose, hosting visitors who are hiking the Pacific North West Trail that passes near the tower and even sometimes providing first aid to injured hikers and ATV riders.

“The sad state of a lot of the lookouts is that they have just fallen out of favor,” said Hearing.

Volunteer-staffed lookouts are not new to Washington or the nation. Across the Cascade Mountains and in other states, volunteers have effectively filled the gap during the summer fire season, ensuring that human eyes remain on the lookout for smoke and emergencies.

Hearing said it’s very rewarding to spot a fire. “You get the report in and you know you’ve done something that is going to help.”

In Washington state, fire lookouts have an impressive track record for spotting fires.

“We are seeing an average of four to five first reports. That means they are the first people to get a report in, on that fire per summer. So, that’s a pretty good track record.”

While modern technology like satellites, cameras, and AI is increasingly used to detect fires, studies show that human lookouts are still crucial.

“The track record of human-staffed fire lookouts continues to justify keeping people on watch on the peaks.”

He added this is especially true during lightning storms, cloudy weather, or periods of heavy recreation, when they can quickly distinguish real threats from false alarms and provide on-the-ground assistance during major lightning storms, times of cloud overcast and when there is a lot of recreational activity.

Recent studies have shown that human lookouts can more easily sort out false alarms and more accurately help firefighters to find fires.

“Not to mention having the ability to respond to other non-fire emergencies such as skinned knees and helping to open trails when trees fall across them,” said Hearing.

There are currently 86 historic fire lookouts still standing in Washington State, with about 25 staffed each fire season by paid or volunteer lookouts. Hearing said Mt. Bonaparte’s continued operation is a testament to the enduring value of these watchful sentinels.

Community members interested in supporting Mt. Bonaparte Lookout, whether through donations, volunteering for repairs, or taking a lookout shift, are encouraged to email ColvilleNFLookouts@gmail.com for more information.