TranGO moves hospital bus stop, adds seating and sidewalk

OKANOGAN COUNTY — Mid Valley Hospital/Clinic (MVHC) and TranGO have relocated and upgraded the public transit stop serving the hospital campus, adding a new shelter, seating and a concrete sidewalk designed to improve accessibility for riders, according to a press release.

The TranGO bus stop has been moved to “the south side of the parking lot near the Emergency Department ambulance ramp,” the release states. MVHC said the former stop “lacked seating, weather protection, and the ability to meet accessibility standards,” and that “due to site limitations, upgrades were not feasible at that location, prompting a collaborative solution.”

MVHC said the new site includes “a dedicated bus shelter, seating and a newly installed concrete sidewalk that supports wheelchair access and safe navigation during all seasons.” The shelter “was installed on December 22 and began serving riders on December 23, 2025,” the release states.

MVHC also emphasized the project’s funding and ongoing maintenance. “Importantly, the project reflects responsible stewardship of resources,” the release states. “TranGO fully funded and will maintain the shelter as part of its existing route infrastructure, allowing MVHC to enhance community services while maintaining a strong financial position.”

Tony Hawley, Security and Safety Director at Mid Valley Hospital & Clinic, who coordinated the effort, said the update is a model for collaboration.

“This project is a great example of how partnerships make a real difference,” Hawley said. “By working together, we created a safer, more accessible and more welcoming experience for our patients and visitors, especially during challenging weather conditions.”

MVHC said the improvement aligns with broader goals.

“This improvement supports MVHC’s broader commitment to accessibility, environmental and seasonal considerations, and collaboration that strengthens community infrastructure,” the release states.

“Patients and visitors using TranGO services are encouraged to access the new shelter location beginning immediately,” the release states.

For routes and schedules, the release directs riders to visit https://okanogantransit.com/.