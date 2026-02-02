Tonasket teen serves as Legislative Page for Rep. Hunter Abell

THS student Teak Plank spent the week of Jan. 26-30 in Olympia in the Legislative Page Program after being sponsored by Rep. Hunter Abell.

OLYMPIA – Tonasket High School student Teak Plank spent the week of Jan. 26-30 in Olympia participating in the Legislative Page Program after being sponsored by Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium.

During his week at the Capitol, Plank served as a page in the state House of Representatives, assisting lawmakers and staff, delivering messages and documents, attending the page school, and learning firsthand how the legislative process works.

“I was immediately impressed with Teak,” said Abell. “I met his father recently in Tonasket and I knew how much Teak was looking forward to his time in Olympia. It’s clear to me that Teak used every second of his time in the state capitol wisely. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him here one day casting votes.”

Plank is a 16-year-old sophomore at Tonasket High School. He is the son of Shawn and Racquel Plank of Tonasket. One of his favorite interests is music.

Each year, students from around the state apply to become pages. Applicants must have a legislative sponsor and be between 14 and 16 years old. Pages are required to obtain written permission from their parents and school.

House pages are paid $65 per day. Applicants who need financial assistance for travel and lodging in Olympia may also apply for the Gina Grant Bull Memorial Legislative Page Scholarship, which helps offset expenses.

More information about the Legislative Page Program and how to apply is available at:

https://leg.wa.gov/learn-and-participate/civic-education-programs/page-program/

https://app.leg.wa.gov/pageapplication

The 60-day 2026 legislative session began Jan. 12 and is scheduled to end March 12.