Tonasket approves revised law enforcement contract with Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

TONASKET — After months of negotiations, the Tonasket City Council approved a revised three-year law enforcement agreement with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, securing continued law enforcement coverage for the city beginning January 2026-2028.

The council voted unanimously for approval at their Nov. 25 meeting, with council member Teagan Levine abstaining from the vote.

“Alice, Jeff and I went back down to Okanogan and met with the team between our last meeting and this meeting,” said Acting Mayor Alicia Weddle.

Weddle gave the opportunity for the council to ask any questions regarding the proposed revised agreement. Highlighted changes in the updated agreement include emphasis on maintaining deputy continuity within the city to improve relationships with residents and identify crime trends more effectively.

The contract outlines services provided by the sheriff’s office within city limits, including patrols, traffic enforcement, public safety responses and school-related presence as determined appropriate by the sheriff.

“We wanted to designate who the communicators are, who their point of contact will be,” said Weddle. She said the point of contact for them will be Sheriff Paul Budrow and Shelley Keitzman, Human Resource Director. The mayor and the city clerk will be the city’s point of contact.

Weddle said the meeting was positive. “I feel like we are in a positive place with them. They really want to have good communication, which I’m really excited about.”

The council discussed having a public meeting with the sheriff’s office and the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force sometime in January.

“I feel very confident that we have much better communication now,” said Weddle.

The council approved the revised agreement with Okanogan County for law enforcement services for 2026–2028. The city will pay $247,859 in 2026 for the service, with annual cost increases tied to the Consumer Price Index ranging from one to six percent.

The council discussed cancelling an existing agreement with Pacific Security, a separate provider. Levine moved to authorize the mayor pro tem to send a letter to Pacific Security terminating the city’s agreement with their company. The motion was approved unanimously.

Weddle took a moment to acknowledge and thank former Mayor René Maldonado for his service to the community. Weddle said Maldonado made the decision to resign between the last council meeting and Tuesday’s meeting.

“I just want to thank him for his service to this community. Although he stepped down a few meetings before the end of his term and was unable to join us for his final meeting, his services meant a lot to us,” said Weddle, “On behalf of our council, staff and residents, I want to express our gratitude for his service and wish him all the best in his next chapter of his life,”

Weddle commended Maldonado for the time, energy and compassion he gave to the City of Tonasket. She thanked his family as well.

“Being an elected official is not for the faint of heart. I just really appreciate his time. He spent the better part of four years with us,” said Weddle.

Levine said she appreciated Maldonado, adding, “It does take a lot.”

There were no public comments on agenda items. The council reviewed its agenda and previous meeting minutes, both were approved unanimously.

Weddle asked about adding money to fund the city’s Christmas lights fund.

“We have a few lights and decorations. I wanted to have a conversation about adding some decorations to the tree, which would mean we would need to spend a little money,” said Weddle.

The council agreed to add the conversion to new business.

The meeting was advertised as a public hearing to establish the record on a setback variance request submitted by resident Bruce Duncan regarding planned construction at his home on 216 Fourth Street East.

City Planner Kurt Danison recommended approval, noting the proposal is consistent with the city’s single-family zoning and does not conflict with the comprehensive plan. The variance reduces the required rear yard setback from 20 feet to 5 feet.

The variance was approved unanimously with two conditions: no additional setback variances will be granted for the same property and stormwater runoff must be retained onsite.

The council heard a presentation from Michelle Wise, Vision, the City of Tonasket’s software company, regarding a new payroll portal program.

As part of new business, the council authorized Varela Engineering to apply for Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) planning grant assistance.

The grant request, approximately $153,000, would fund updates to the city’s Water System Plan, as well as hydrogeologic evaluation of Tonasket wells, planning for compliance, and securing future funding for manganese mitigation solutions.

The council also approved a $6,000 approximate city match to support the application and authorized the staff to prepare and submit the paperwork.

The council adopted Resolution 2025-14, setting the city’s fee schedule for 2026. Water and sewer rates will increase by three percent next year, with other fees updated in areas where costs have changed.

In addition, the council unanimously approved $500 for holiday decorations and lighting at Founders Day Park as part of the city’s seasonal preparations.

The Tonasket City Council will meet next on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall.