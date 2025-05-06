PUD General Manager announces retirement, receives Lifetime Achievement Award

OKPUD has announced that General Manager Steve Taylor will retire this October marking the conclusion of a remarkable 31-year career.

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County PUD No. 1 has announced that General Manager Steve Taylor will retire this October, marking the conclusion of a remarkable 31-year career in public power leadership across Washington and Wyoming.

Taylor joined Okanogan PUD in 2018, bringing with him a legacy of commitment to reliability, affordability, and community service. During his tenure, he led significant infrastructure improvements, including upgrades to substations and transmission lines, bolstering the grid’s resilience—particularly against wildfires. Under his leadership, Okanogan PUD has consistently ranked among the top utilities for reliability.

Beyond local impact, Taylor has been a strong voice for public power at the state and national levels. He has served in key leadership roles with the Washington PUD Association, Northwest Public Power Association, American Public Power Association and Public Power Council, helping shape policy to support utilities and communities throughout the region.

Taylor was recently presented with the WA PUD Association Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor presented by the Association and recognizes the commitment of an individual to the philosophy and purpose of public power.

“Serving as General Manager of Okanogan PUD has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said

Taylor. “Over the past 31 years in public power, I’ve worked to strengthen communities, and Okanogan has been the ideal place to carry out that mission. I’m deeply honored to have worked alongside such an exceptional team, our board, and dedicated industry partners. As I prepare for retirement and a new chapter, I’ll carry with me the values that define public power: reliability, affordability and community.”

Taylor began his utility career in 1994 with Lower Valley Power and Light in Wyoming, following four years of service in the U.S. Navy, where he specialized in electrical systems. He later held a range of engineering roles at Franklin PUD and Powder River Energy and served as General Manager at Mason PUD 1 before joining Okanogan PUD.

The Okanogan PUD Board is currently developing a transition plan to ensure continued stability and service for the community.