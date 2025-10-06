Public invited to share feedback on pedestrian and bicycle improvements in Okanogan County

Online survey on how to better connect Omak, Okanogan and Riverside open through Oct. 17

OKANOGAN – The Washington State Department of Transportation is exploring how to better connect Omak, Okanogan and Riverside with safer and more comfortable access to walk, bike and roll in. The focus is on locations along US 97 and State Route 215.

WSDOT is studying three plans developed from community engagement. Now, the agency wants public feedback to help pick an option the community believes will provide the most benefits and best connects these communities.

Survey responses will be used to develop the concept design and cost estimates to seek funding for final design and construction. This study is funded by the Sandy Williams Connecting Communities grant. The grant focuses on improving active transportation connections for people walking, biking and rolling along and across state highways.

Okanagan County pedestrian and bicycle feasibility online survey

When: Now through Friday, Oct. 17

Where: https://engage.wsdot.wa.gov/walking-biking-omak-okanogan-riverside

Details: This survey builds on an ongoing community engagement effort and proposed improvement options have been drafted from previous feedback.

Free internet access

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state.

To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/