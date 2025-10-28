Oroville School board candidates lay out their plans

This week, we gave the candidates for Oroville School Board a chance to answer some questions about what their plans are if they are elected, or in some cases, reelected, as a school director. Of the seven candidates, five returned their answers to the questions we asked.

This week, we gave the candidates for Oroville School Board a chance to answer some questions about what their plans are if they are elected, or in some cases, reelected, as a school director. Of the seven candidates, five returned their answers to the questions we asked.

Traci Neal

Oroville School District Director 1

1. How do you define student success, and what steps would you support to ensure all students have access to quality learning opportunities?

I define “student success” as being ready and prepared at graduation for “entering life as an adult to be a productive member of society” , whether entering secondary education or the job force. I support the current curriculum, including CTE. I would support and encourage more AP classes, and curriculum offering self-reliance of “real world” living. My priority would stay focused on the current curriculum while providing access to all extracurricular activities. Students need a range of learning. It keeps them engaged and encourages development in all areas, mentally and physically. Success comes from all parts of growing into adulthood, not just getting the best grades.

2. Given limited funding, what areas would you prioritize in the district’s budget, and how would you ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly?

The Oroville School District has developed responsible fiscal financial accountability and stewardship of its finances. The state and federal audits over the past many years prove this is the case. Taxpayer dollars and grant awards are used wisely and to the best interest of the students. This includes education programs, teaching salaries , and facility maintenance and improvements. My priority would be to continue the positive progress in all these areas. I would strive to continue but with caution, given the “unknown” atmosphere and future of state and federal funding. I lean in to being optimistic on this subject as well.

3.What do you see as the most effective ways to recruit and retain qualified teachers and staff in our district?

The Oroville School District pays its employees well, and on average as one of the highest in this region. We have great teachers now. Attending hire events, recruiting in-house, in and out of the county, are all important to recruiting good, qualified staff. Knowing and showing that our district is unique in its location; rural and remote, is important. We see a lot of young and first-time teachers right out of college and unfortunately, on occasion, our district is a steppingstone for them to get to a larger or more active area of the state. Other life experiences affect this as well. However, I think promoting our district along with the unique region we live in will help with recruiting and retaining qualified teachers and staff that will appreciate and love the area that we live and work in and will stay. We should also strive for a quality, healthy, positive work environment as well.

4. How would you work to strengthen communication and trust between the school board, families and the broader community?

Communication is key to a well-run district. As part of a school board of directors, I heavily support the communication system/protocol that is in place now. The process addresses all concerns/issues at every level: school office, teachers, coaches, principal, AD, and district. It is very explainable and easy to follow. My job is to encourage everyone to use and follow this process. It’s clear, concise, and straightforward. The board of directors is also in the process of revising its public comment policy to include more open dialogue for comments, questions and answers. Proper communication processes are very important. I encourage everyone, the district, teachers, students/families, and “the broader community” to engage in these processes. Hearing concerns firsthand before they become a problem or turn into misinformation will lead to a faster and a more productive response and outcome. At times, addressing issues is hard, intimidating and maybe uncomfortable, however I feel that if we all communicate to solve problems, not create them, this will create trust and move toward a stronger relationship. I also want to encourage speaking up and out about the good things that happens in our district, there is a lot to be happy and encouraged about.

Geraline Savoia

Oroville School Director District 2

1. How do you define student success, and what steps would you support to ensure all students have access to quality learning opportunities?

I define student success as more than just test scores; it means every student is prepared for life after graduation, whether that’s college, career, or other pathways. Success includes academic growth, critical thinking, social-emotional well-being, and access to opportunities that match their interests and strengths. To ensure all students have access to quality learning opportunities, I would support steps such as: Investing in teachers through professional development and resources because strong teaching is the foundation of student success.

Expanding access to advanced courses, career and technical education, and extracurricular programs so every student can explore and excel. Strengthening family and community partnerships to create a supportive environment for learning.

2.Given limited funding, what areas would you prioritize in the district’s budget, and how would you ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly?

With limited funding, I would prioritize areas that directly impact student learning and teacher effectiveness. That means: Classroom resources and instructional materials so teachers can deliver high-quality lessons. Teacher support and professional development because investing in educators improves outcomes for every student. Student mental health and special education services, ensuring equity and access for all learners.

To ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly, I would: Advocate for transparent budgeting with clear reporting to the community. Use data-driven decisions to fund programs that show measurable impact. Engage stakeholders teachers, families, and community members in budget discussions to align spending with student needs.

3.What do you see as the most effective ways to recruit and retain qualified teachers and staff in our district?

The most effective ways to recruit and retain qualified teachers and staff start with creating an environment where educators feel valued and supported. I would prioritize: A positive school culture and manageable workloads, ensuring teachers have the resources and time to focus on students. Listening to teacher feedback and involving them in decision-making, so they feel respected and heard. Consistent application of school policies across all staff, not just targeted. Everyone is equal and deserving of being treated fairly, and not in fear. Retention isn’t just about pay, it’s about respect, support, and growth. When teachers thrive, students succeed.

4.How would you work to strengthen communication and trust between the school board, families and the broader community?

To strengthen communication and trust between the school board, families, and the broader community, it’s essential to prioritize transparency, inclusivity, and consistent engagement. This can be achieved by establishing clear and accessible communication by hosting regular public forums for open dialogue and actively seeking input through surveys and advisory councils that reflect the community’s interests. Building relationships through outreach, attending local events, and forming partnerships with community organizations helps foster mutual respect and shared goals. Most importantly, demonstrating accountability by acting on feedback and communicating progress builds lasting trust and reinforces a culture of collaboration. We need to win back the community’s trust.

Travis Loudon

Oroville School Director Position 3

1. How do you define student success, and what steps would you support to ensure all students have access to quality learning opportunities?

I define student success as each student receiving the support that they need to be successful in their school career. Seeing students grow into capable young adults—ready for life, further education, and future careers—drives my service on the Oroville School District Board of Directors. On the board, I’ve championed the growth of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. Oroville School District was the first district in the state of Washington to obtain a career launch endorsement, a program that the state launched in 2019. Elementary students engage in enrichment experiences like field trips and classroom projects that introduce career paths not commonly seen in rural areas. High school students earn certifications in areas like wildland fire, emergency management, agriculture, culinary arts, and more. The school greenhouse built in recent years has paid student interns helping to grow food to support the district’s vision of a farm to table school cafeteria program, as well as growing native plant starts to sell to state agencies for habitat restoration projects. It’s an honor to serve our community. I’m committed to expanding opportunities that help every student succeed in school, work, and life. There is more work to be done, I’d appreciate your vote on or before November 4th so that I can continue this work.

2. Given limited funding, what areas would you prioritize in the district’s budget, and how would you ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly?

With a background in business management and finance, I bring fiscal responsibility and am committed to ensuring taxpayer funds are used wisely to support students and staff. The board has worked to guide completion of several capital projects in recent years with grant and pandemic funding rather than asking local taxpayers for additional levy or bond funds. These facility maintenance, safety and preservation projects include a state-of-the-art kitchen and cafeteria remodel, HVAC improvements, greenhouse, new elementary school gym floor and bleachers, new playground equipment and elementary school student pickup area paving and safety enhancements.

The district is slated to receive an additional 6 million in grant funding in the next biennium to continue this work on facilities that expand programs and career pathway development opportunities for students. I will continue this work.

3.What do you see as the most effective ways to recruit and retain qualified teachers and staff in our district?

Recruiting and retaining qualified teachers is essential to the success of our school system, and ultimately students. The district recently led a challenging round of negotiations with labor groups that concluded with a fair and sustainable agreement. The agreement balanced long-term fiscal health with honoring staff contributions and protecting student needs and programs. Notably, the board maintained staffing levels without cuts, a significant achievement given the workforce reductions seen in districts across the state of Washington.

Additionally the district strategic plan set by the board has led to a robust and growing professional development regimen where educators implement and refine district initiatives such as response to intervention where students receive individualized support as required to be successful. Teachers further engage in progress monitoring, a program that ensures RTI supports are adequately meeting student needs. These programs foster a collaborative environment where teachers are able to support and feel supported by each other and administration.

4. How would you work to strengthen communication and trust between the school board, families and the broader community?

The board conducted a four-month community engagement interview/survey just over a year ago. This survey engaged students, staff, parents, and community members in defining challenges and opportunities, restoring trust, and resulted in re-enrolling approximately 60 students who had previously left the district. This process resulted in refinement and further development of the board driven strategic plan for the district during our annual board retreat. The board is currently working to update our public comment policy to expand opportunities for community members to engage with the board. Also, the board has approved additional support for communication in various forms including social media advertising and a school website refresh to improve navigation and access to all district information. I encourage community members, parents, and students to attend a board meeting to learn more about the work that is happening in support of our students.

Valerie Coolidge

Write-in candidate for Oroville School Director Pos. 4 At Large

1. How do you define student success, and what steps would you support to ensure all students have access to quality learning opportunities?

I define student success by how excited and passionate the students are about what they are learning. If they can explain what they have learned and how they will use what they have learned, they have shown academic, technical, and personal learning progress. I will support all students by seeing that the curriculum and technological materials required are ordered and available when needed.

2.Given limited funding, what areas would you prioritize in the district’s budget, and how would you ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly?

With limited funding, prioritizing classroom instruction and curriculum is most important. That includes giving the teachers what they need in order to teach and directly support the students’ learning. Student well-being is prioritized through supporting the arts programs, sports and clubs in our schools. Including the community in the budgeting process will help align goals and build trust.

3.What do you see as the most effective ways to recruit and retain qualified teachers and staff in our district?

The most effective way to recruit and retain qualified teachers is to keep our standards high by meeting the state requirements for certificated teachers: completed bachelor’s degree, completed teacher preparation program, and having passed the WEST-B and the WEST-E exams for endorsement areas. These requirements are being side-stepped consistently in our district. This is not the fault of the new staff, as they are being offered a great opportunity, but it is also not fair to put them in this position.

4. How would you work to strengthen communication and trust between the school board, families and the broader community?

I will continue doing what I have always done in my Oroville community: speaking openly and honestly. I love discovering the unique and fascinating skills, talents and resources in this community. I have supported the businesses, the concerts and shows, and community events. I want to hear from each and everyone of you. I will continue to be an active member in this community, and I hope to see more of you at the school board meetings.

Mike Egerton

Oroville School Director Position 4 At Large

1. How do you define student success, and what steps would you support to ensure all students have access to quality learning opportunities?

Student success means that every child—regardless of background, learning style, or circumstance—graduates with the skills, confidence, and purpose to thrive beyond high school. Success is not defined by a single test score, but by growth, engagement, and opportunity.

In recent years, we’ve taken deliberate steps to make this vision real: implementing progress-monitoring systems that help teachers adjust instruction quickly, creating partnerships that expand hands-on learning through internships, and strengthening early learning and attendance initiatives. I would continue to support investments that help each student feel known, supported, and challenged, while ensuring our curriculum and programs reflect the needs of our community and workforce.

2. Given limited funding, what areas would you prioritize in the district’s budget, and how would you ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly?

My priority will always be to keep dollars closest to the classroom—where they have the greatest impact on students. That means sustaining high-quality teachers, safe and well-maintained facilities, and programs that directly support learning and student well-being.

Under our current leadership, we’ve maintained strong reserves, passed multiple levies, and received clean audits year after year. Those fiscal practices must continue. Responsible spending is not just about balancing a budget—it’s about aligning every dollar to our strategic plan, measuring the return on that investment, and communicating openly with the public about both successes and challenges.

3. What do you see as the most effective ways to recruit and retain qualified teachers and staff in our district?

Recruiting and retaining great people requires more than competitive pay—it takes a strong culture of belonging, mentorship, and professional growth. In a rural district like ours, we’ve seen success by creating “grow-your-own” opportunities, mentoring new leaders, and investing in staff development. We’ve supported first-year administrators, teachers, and department directors through intentional coaching and collaboration. Those investments build stability and pride in our district. Going forward, I’ll continue to advocate for creative recruitment pipelines and supportive work environments that value every employee as part of the Oroville family.

4. How would you work to strengthen communication and trust between the school board, families and the broader community?

Trust grows through transparency and consistent communication. Over the past several years, we’ve worked hard to rebuild that trust—engaging families through surveys, community forums, and shared planning sessions that helped re-enroll dozens of students and strengthen relationships across our valley.

As a board member, I will continue that work by listening first, communicating clearly about board decisions, and ensuring families know their voices matter. Our schools belong to the community, and decisions should always reflect both our students’ needs and the values of the people we serve. I am proud of the direction our district is heading and deeply grateful for the trust and partnership of our community. Together, we will continue to make Oroville a place where every student’s potential is known, nurtured, and celebrated.