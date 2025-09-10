Oroville Council gets request to remove trees on Main Street

The Oroville Council discussed the issue of two trees in the sidewalk in front of the old art gallery at 1412 Main.

“On behalf of the Highlands Community Support Coalition (HCSC), please find attached a letter to the City of Oroville and the Oroville Tree Board regarding two elm trees in front of 1412 Main Street. Thank you in advance for your consideration. We look forward to the next steps in our discussion. In the meantime, HCSC welcomes any questions and comments,” writes Joan Krajewski, Executive Director of the Highlands Community Support Coalition in a letter to the Oroville Tree Board.

“I know they are talking about interference with a sign that they wish to serve their businesses. And I can see, definitely, those two trees do block their signage potential,” said Mayor Ed Naillon.

Mayor Naillon said the city had a letter from Lynn Chapman with the Tree Board.

“These trees are not elm trees. They are McCanna Ash Trees. The size of these trees is worth well more than a $13,000 sign and the trees were planted before the sign was ever purchased. The Arbor Day representative who visited Oroville last month recommended that the tree well area be cut and enlarged so that it would no longer be a hazard to pedestrians. The tree board’s recommendation is that the trees remain on the sidewalk. We will not pay for any replacement trees if the City of Oroville decides to remove these beautiful trees,” wrote Chapman.

“She’s very passionate about those two trees. I wonder if there is a compromise by removing the one that causes the greatest damage to the sidewalk. I think it is the one to the north, that’s where they are trying to be most visible,” said the mayor.

There were several questions about whether the trees could be trimmed back enough so that the sign would be visible.

“I think then you might as well kill the trees, there is so much that would have to be trimmed,” said Steve Thompson, Public Works Superintendent.

The mayor suggested at least considering replacing one of the trees with a smaller one and in five years, replace the other.

“That might give them some signage as well. Because we do say we want to encourage businesses on Main Street and we do say we want to be a Tree City USA as well,” said the mayor.

Councilman Kolo Moser suggested that both trees be replaced.

The council asked Thompson to look at the cost of a new tree and a tree well.

“There are some nurseries that have taller trees, but it does tend to cut down the growth on them for about three years after you plant them,” said Thompson.

“Let’s come up with some numbers, real numbers about what it costs to replace them,” said Werner.

“Leaving one and taking the other isn’t really solving the problem long term,” said the mayor. “I would like to see them work together and we can all be part of the solution to the problem.”

Linda Schwilke, a member of the Oroville Housing Authority Board, has given the city a letter of resignation. Schwilke was not happy with the progression of the OHA in setting up their tiny house and felt the OHA was losing rental revenue.

Under department head reports, Police Chief Gary Hirst reported the new patrol car was on the road.

“One of our patrol cars did go down and it went to Jess Ford and it is covered under warranty,” said Chief Hirst. “We are still getting a lot of petty theft and we’ve rounded up a few of them, but there’s still a few hanging out. We had another juvenile light a fire in the lot between Hometown and the Pastime. We were able to identify him on the video surveillance and it has been forwarded to the county prosecutor.”

The Oroville City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the council chambers at city hall. The next meeting is Sept. 16.