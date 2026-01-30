Oroville council advances Shoreline Plan, approves park events

OROVILLE – The Oroville City Council approved financial expenditures, moved forward on park event planning, advanced shoreline regulations and addressed airport-related infrastructure work during its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 20.

The council approved the minutes from the Jan. 6 meeting before unanimously approving the payment of vouchers totaling $31,860.52 for the Dec. 25 open period, $145,828.44 for the Jan. 15 open period, and $2,066.99 for EFT payments. The council also accepted fourth-quarter 2025 financial reports, including the cash and investment activity report, revenue summary report and expenditure summary report.

Arnie Marchand was present during Tuesday’s meeting and submitted park use applications for four upcoming events proposed for the Osoyoos Lake Veterans Memorial Park. The events include Okanogan Native Dances, 4 Food Chiefs events, Local Indian Custom, culture and tradition, and a Canoes Border Crossing event. Marchand noted that requested areas include the concrete pad near the water and that events are anticipated for June and July, though specific dates have not yet been finalized.

The council approved the park use applications contingent on the dates being submitted to city hall once finalized and it waived park use fees. Marchand also explained that the events will be hosted by the Borderlands Museum and Visitor Information Center and sponsored by the American Legion Post #84.

Councilmember Richard Werner made the motion to approve the requests for park use applications, with the dates submitted to city hall when set and that all park fees be waived. Council member Kolo Moser seconded the motion. The motion was approved unanimously.

City Planner Kurt Danison provided an update on the Shoreline Master Program, explaining that revisions were made in response to comments from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Danison reported that minor changes were made to the plan and that council direction was needed before forwarding the updated documents to the Washington Department of Ecology. The council unanimously approved revisions to the Shoreline Master Program and authorized forwarding the documents for state review. Danison also informed the council that the Economic Development District will be dissolving and reviewed the services it previously provided to the city.

Mayor Ed Naillon thanked Danison for attending the meeting and providing the council with the updates.

The council reviewed Resolution #599, declaring certain city vehicles and equipment as surplus. The resolution was approved unanimously, with surplus notices to be advertised and sealed bids scheduled to be opened during the Feb. 17 meeting.

Airport-related infrastructure was also discussed. Naillon explained that due to the Airport Runway Reconstruction Project, a section of the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District (OTID) line must be relocated. The OTID requested that the city review engineering design documents prepared by J-U-B Engineering. The development review fee for the project was estimated at $9,950. Superintendent Thompson reported that design work is approximately 90 percent complete. The council approved authorizing the mayor to sign the development review quote.

During department head updates, Supt. Thompson reported on an on-site meeting held earlier in the day with representatives from J-U-B and OTID to review the airport project and its impacts.

Building Official/Inspector Bryan Forbus also provided an update on building department activity and code enforcement progress as outlined in the council agenda packet.

During the public comment period, Dusti Giroux and Christine Kiley were present and addressed the council regarding efforts to establish a Neighborhood Watch group in Oroville. They discussed outreach ideas, including possible inserts with utility bills, use of the Civic Room for meetings and coordination between the city and the watch group.

Councilmembers discussed communication strategies, community involvement and the importance of reporting crimes. Naillon thanked Giroux and Kiley for their efforts and encouraged continued collaboration.

Oroville City Council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the City Council Chambers at 1308 Ironwood Street.