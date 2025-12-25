Oroville City Council approves 2026 budget of $11.2 million

OROVILLE — The Oroville City Council met Tuesday, Dec. 16 and approved vouchers and payroll, adopted the 2026 city budget, awarded a petroleum products bid and authorized acceptance of a Transportation Improvement Board Grant.

Mayor Ed Naillon called the meeting to order. Councilmembers Tasha Shaw, Mike Marthaller, Richard Werner and Walt Hart were present. Councilmember Kolo Moser attended via speakerphone. No absences were reported. The Dec. 2 council meeting minutes were read and were approved by the council.

Council approved payment of vouchers totaling $116,525.94, covering warrant numbers 36018–36047 and DOR-EFT1. The council also approved the Dec. 15, 2025 payroll totaling $53,757.74, including warrant numbers 36006–36017, Direct Deposit Run EFT 202546–202547. All motions were carried unanimously.

Councilmembers reviewed and adopted the 2026 Budget Adoption Ordinance No. 952. The total 2026 city budget was approved at $11,195,600. The motion passed unanimously.

The council also reviewed and adopted Ordinance No. 953, authorizing a transfer of funds from the Water Fund to the Current Expense Fund. The ordinance was approved unanimously.

Oaths of office were administered to Mayor Naillon and Councilmembers Shaw and Marthaller.

The council opened bids for the 2026–2028 petroleum products contract, which were read aloud by Public Works Superintendent Steve Thompson. Following review, a motion was approved to award the petroleum products bid to CO-Energy. The motion was carried unanimously.

Mayor Naillon explained the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) Grant Award for the 2026 Scrub Seal project. The TIB is awarding 95 percent of the approved eligible project costs, with a maximum grant amount of $485,583. Oroville’s share is $25,557. Naillon also explained the difference between chip seal and scrub seal.

Thompson provided additional explanation on the process. Council approved segments of the project and authorized the mayor to sign the TIB Grant Agreement. The motion passed unanimously.

Councilmembers also noted Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board license renewals for Salted and Quick Stop, with no comments.

A chamber billing insert flyer request was reviewed and approved. City Clerk JoAnn Denney stated the cost of the insert would be deducted from the Oroville Chamber of Commerce’s lodging tax funds. The motion was carried unanimously.

Department head updates were also provided. Building Official Bryan Forbus reported meetings with a potential buyer regarding possible development of the lot north of the Dollar General store and discussed enforcement of health and safety concerns, including draft documents being prepared with City Attorney Michael Howe.

Fire Chief Bruce Rawley discussed a recent house fire, noting he was out of town at the time but credited the department’s response and recent training. Rawley also reported that financing had been approved for the air pack lease.

Police Chief Gary Hirst reported that the Axon contract for body-worn cameras and tasers had been signed, with invoicing expected after the first of the year. Hirst also noted progress on department equipment orders, completion of nearly all mandatory training hours and ongoing investigations related to the house fire and a break-in at the city boneyard.

Thompson reported plans to install a camera system at the boneyard and said he is preparing a surplus list for council consideration.

Denney stated the agreement with the Rural Fire District will need to be renewed before March and that a committee meeting with Fire Commissioner Jeff Lewis will be scheduled after the first of the year.

Oroville council meetings generally happen on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., located in the City Council Chambers at 1308 Ironwood Street.