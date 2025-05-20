OKPUD employees inducted as honorary “Heritage Life” members of the Washington PUD Association

Two Okanogan PUD employees have been inducted as “Heritage Life” membersm of the f the Washington Public Utility Districts Association.

OLYMPIA — Two Okanogan PUD employees have been inducted as “Heritage Life” members of the Washington Public Utility Districts Association.

Okanogan PUD General Manager Steve Taylor and Okanogan PUD Finance Manager Janet Crossland were honored for their long-term service to the PUD community with the special recognition.

Heritage Life members retain an honorary lifetime membership to WPUDA enabling them to maintain professional and social relationships with members of the PUD community while continuing to contribute by sharing their wisdom and influence.

Steve Taylor and Janet Crossland were among four inductees this year. In addition to Taylor and Crossland, former PUD Commissioners from Franklin PUD and Clark Public Utilities were inducted.

The Washington PUD Association was established in 1936. Its mission is to support, protect and enhance its members’ ability to conserve the power and water resources for the benefit of the people of the State of Washington and provide not-for-profit, locally controlled utility services. Visit www.wpuda.org for more information.