NVH reports strong July finances, approves staff appointments

NORTH COUNTY – The North Valley Hospital Board of Commissioners held its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 28, approving financial reports, medical staff appointment, and two resolutions to cancel outstanding checks.

CEO John McReynolds gave highlights from a recent meeting with Rep. Dan Newhouse, where hospital leaders discussed concerns over federal legislation referred to as HR.1, or “Big Beautiful Bill.” McReynolds said while not all views aligned on proposed Medicaid cuts, Newhouse expressed support for rural hospitals and pledged to follow up on their concerns.

Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thompson reported that July was a strong financial month for the hospital, citing high patient volumes in acute care and extended care, along with one-time grant payments. Financial reports showed the hospital and long-term both posting positive margins for the month.

McReynolds commended the Health Information Management team, Business Office staff, and employee “Kelsy” for their progress in addressing issues with the hospital’s Cerner electronic health record conversion.

“Staff continue to grow and develop their skills in using the Cerner EHR more effectively for documentation and revenue capture. Several skill stations at our upcoming Skills Round Up tie the simulation-based learning experience with documentation to better secure our understanding of how to demonstrate our work within our charting,” noted the administration report.

The board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included the July 31 meeting minutes, $319,771 in bad debt, $30,398 in charity care and accounts payable vouchers totaling $2,824,810.34 for the hospital and $469,795 for long-term care.

In other business, the board approved medical staff appointments and courtesy appointments of Gretchen Aguilar, ARNP, of Tonasket Medical Clinic; Tariq Alam, MD; Kyle Bussis, MD; Jennifer Dicecco, ARNP; Tamara Jackson, MD; Michal Klysik, MD, Dustin Roberie, DO; and Karl Stien, MD.

According to the written administration report, the Tonasket Family Medicine Clinic (TFMC) announced that Dr. Hesam Joshaghani will join as the new primary care physician, replacing Dr. Jex.

“We are working through the contract and final details now. Dr. Joshaghani is a board-certified family medicine physician who completed his residency training at Louisiana State University. He is passionate about providing patient-centered care and building long-term relationships with patients and their families,” stated in the report.

TFMC said they are looking forward to welcoming another locum provider, Dr. George Lupas.

Dr. Lupas is a board-certified family physician who completed his training at Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency in Grandview, WA. Dr. Lupas has been working in Toppenish as a family physician for the last 7 years and has a strong background in preventative care and chronic disease management.

Extended Care reported the average daily census for the month of July totaled over 41. There was one admission early in the month which brought the census to 42, or maximum capacity. Currently, the census is at 39.

The board also passed Resolution 768, canceling outstanding long-term care warrants and Resolution 769, cancelling hospital warrants.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.