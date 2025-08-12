NVH board highlights progress in finances and patient services

The NVH Board of Commissioners met for their regular board meeting on July 31, with all items on the agenda receiving approval.

NORTH COUNTY – The North Valley Hospital District Board of Commissioners (BOC) met for their regular board meeting on July 31, with all items on the agenda receiving approval.

CEO John McReynolds delivered both the administration report and finance reports before the commissioners gave their own updates.

In his administration report, McReynolds noted that the Revenue Cycle Action Team “has continued to make progress toward ensuring our system is functioning correctly and learning the intricacies of navigating various workflows.” He reported that accounts receivable currently stand at $11 million, but as the rate claim submission increases, “we hope to see this level and eventually return to a more typical level.”

In the finance report, McReynolds said that June reversed a period of lower volumes and charges, with the trend continuing into July.

“July volumes are down in most outpatient settings, but the inpatient and Extended Care census is on pace for a near-record month. Strong revenue numbers have pushed our estimated net income into the positive range for July through the three weeks reported here,” McReynolds wrote.

He added that the hospital’s cash position improved with the receipts of the 2024 Cost Report and payment adjustment for the first portion of 2025.

“We are still working to catch up from our Cerner transition,” he said, noting that the change has created new issues for the accounting team to address while tracking transactions across the system.

The board approved the consent agenda, which included the June 26,regular board meeting minutes, along with financial items such as $255,252.70 in bad debt, $43,591.86 in charity care, NVH accounts payable vouchers No. 126184-126332 totaling $2,117,874.26, and long term care accounts payable vouchers No. 24869-24944 in the amount of $476,977.58.

In new business, the board unanimously approved several medical staff appointments and reappointments. Courtesy appointments were granted to David Freidenberg, MD – ERx, Ryan Hunter, MD – TFMC (Locum), Akash Patel, MD, Patrick Reinfrid, MD. Courtesy reappointments were approved for Michael Ali, MD and Michael Rimpler, CRNA.

“While we have successfully hired one Respiratory Therapist, recruitment efforts remain a top priority for key clinical roles, particularly for the Tonasket Family Medical Clinic MD and the remaining RT opening. These roles are crucial in supporting patient throughput, care continuity and trauma readiness throughout the organization. We were pleased to host a recent on-site visit with an MD candidate, who offered positive feedback about our team and the community. We remain optimistic and committed to securing talent that shares our values and strengthens our provider team.”

The board also approved the Strategic Plan for the first quarter of 2025.

As part of board education, members received an update on the Washington State Hospital Association and Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts’ HR.1 “Early Impacts” report.

The meeting concluded with a reminder that the next regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28.