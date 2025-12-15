No Christmas Tree Permit needed from Colville National Forest this year

Colville National Forest, which includes the Tonasket Ranger District, you can have up to two trees for free, no permit needed this year.

Many families across the United States celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas tree. Although farmed and fake Christmas trees are full, symmetrical and simple to get, they can be pricey. And rightly so – a lot of labor and materials go into producing those perfect boughs.

However, if you live near a national forest, there is another option – the $5 Christmas tree. Or, on the Colville National Forest, which includes the Tonasket Ranger District, you can have up to two trees for free, no permit needed this year.

These trees grow wild on national forests, pruned and shaped by nature. Normally, the permit needed to cut a Christmas tree on most forests is only $5 to $10 per tree, plus a $2.50 reservation fee if you purchase the permit online.

Cutting a wild Christmas tree not only saves your pocketbook, but it also supports forest health and resilience. The permit system helps thin dense stands of Christmas tree-size trees. If left uncut, these small trees can compete for resources and fuel catastrophic wildfires. Cutting Christmas trees allows other trees to grow larger and can open up areas that provide food for wildlife.

A wild Christmas tree will not look like the manicured ones on a tree lot. Wild trees usually have space between the branches and can be uneven in spots. But that’s part of what makes them special and beautiful.

A wild cut tree is also more memorable. That’s because you must go out into the forest and find it. Be sure to follow the instructions listed in the permit, including how to plan your trip, cutting tips, and how to select a tree.

“Visiting a national forest to select a tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the holiday season establishes a meaningful connection between the local forest and a family’s story,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. “National forests offer exceptional recreation experiences for local communities to enjoy the outdoors. These experiences create lasting memories that persist through generations.”

When your family or friends ask about your unique wild Christmas tree, you can smile and say, “It was an adventure. Let me tell you about it….”

Permits available now

Nearly 80 national forests offer Christmas tree cutting permits. Go to recreation.gov/tree-permits or visit your local Forest Service office to purchase a Christmas tree permit. Sale dates for permits may vary by individual forest, so be sure to check with your local forest for location-specific information.

On the Colville National Forest, which includes the Tonasket Ranger District, no Christmas tree cutting permit is required for the 2025 season.

Most of the Colville National Forest is open to Christmas tree cutting. However, cutting is prohibited on privately owned and state land within the National Forest boundary, in posted plantations, campgrounds, administrative sites, and other areas where posted.

Please remove the entire tree, not just the top (leave no more than a six-inch stump).

Each family may harvest two trees.

For more information, see https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/colville/permits.

Much of this article was submitted by the USDA Forest Service, with the information about the Colville National Forest offering Christmas Trees for free added by editor Gary DeVon.