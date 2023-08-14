Nesper and Zeski will head to general election for Oroville School Board

Gary DeVon/GT file photo One of several Okanogan County ballot boxes is located at the Oroville Police Station. Gary DeVon/GT file photo

OKANOGAN – The untofficial election count of the primary ballots, held Friday, Aug. 11, shows that incumbent Dwayne Bermingham appears to have been defeated and Deborah Nesper and Bryan Zeski will go on to meet in the November general election for the position of Oroville School District Director No. 5 (at large).

Nesper, received 357 votes, or 47.19 of the ballots cast, while Zeski received 260, or 32.91 percent. Incumbent Birmingham had 173 votes cast (21.19 percent) in his favor for his attempt to return to the director’s position.

The second count, which was to occur on Friday, Aug. 4, didn’t because the courthouse was closed after election officials found an unknown substance. The courthouse reopened on Monday, Aug. 7 after the substance was found to be non-toxic, according to laboratory testing.

“The next and final count will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, by 5 p.m.,” said Certified Elections Administrator Jamie Groomes, Chief Deputy Auditor, adding that there were about 25 ballots left to count.

The election count is not declared official until certified.