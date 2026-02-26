NCW Libraries expands workforce development with free certification portal

NCW Libraries is now offering free online access to the Washington State Certification Portal, to all library card holders.

NCW Libraries is now offering free online access to the Washington State Certification Portal, a new workforce development resource available to all NCW Libraries card holders.

Made available through the Washington State Library, the portal provides access to professional certifications and exam preparation in high-demand digital and technical skills. From Microsoft Office and digital literacy to advanced IT and cybersecurity, community members can learn, practice and earn industry- recognized certifications at no cost.

“Access to technology is only part of the equation — what truly creates opportunity is access to skills and credentials,” said Ash Kunz, Digital Literacy and Learning Services Manager for NCW Libraries. “Professional certifications can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, placing them out of reach for many people. By offering the Certification Portal, we’re removing that barrier and giving our community direct access to career focused learning. With a library card, anyone can build in-demand skills and earn credentials that open doors to workforce readiness and economic mobility.”

Available Certification Pathways:

CompTIA (IT Fundamentals, A+, Network+, Security+ and more)

Intuit/Quickbooks

Microsoft Office Specialist – 2019

Microsoft Office Specialist – 365

IT Specialist

Microsoft Certified Fundamentals (MCF)

Cisco Certified Support Technician (CCST)

These certifications are widely recognized by employers and can help strengthen a resume, build confidence and expand career opportunities. All coursework and practice materials are included with a library card. To get started, visit https://www.ncwlibraries.org/new-resource-state-certification-portal/ for more information.

“Technology skills are essential in today’s workforce,” Kunz added. “Whether someone is entering the job market, changing careers, returning to work, or building confidence with digital tools, this program helps move learners from education to credential, from opportunity to action. A library card is more than a way to check out books. It’s a key to professional growth, career advancement and lifelong learning.”

By providing free access to certification training and exams, NCW Libraries continue its commitment to bridging the digital divide across North Central Washington. Libraries ensure that access to opportunity is not determined by income, geography, or circumstance. Offering tools that build digital skills, workforce readiness and economic mobility is a core part of the library’s mission to strengthen individuals, families and communities.