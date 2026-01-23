Molson Ice Fishing Derby draws 200 anglers to Sidley Lake

It was a beautiful day on the lake for the Molson Ice Fishing Derby, which brought 200 registered anglers to Sidley Lake this year.

MOLSON — It was a beautiful day on the lake for the Molson Ice Fishing Derby, which brought 200 registered anglers to Sidley Lake this year, including 33 youth ages 12 and under.

The event drew fishermen traveling from across Washington and even Portland, Oregon, for a day of competition, community meals and prizes capped by a 22 1⁄2-inch, 4.4-pound grand prize fish caught by Kaydi Colter of Manson. Colter reeled in the grand prize for the longest fish, which netted him $500 cash and a $500 gift certificate from the Country Store (valid at any location).

Second place paid $300 cash and went to Alberto Granados of Chelan, who landed a 22 1⁄4-inch fish weighing 3.15 pounds. Third place paid $200 cash and went to Chuck Omit of Kettle Falls, with a 20 3/4-inch fish weighing 3.9 pounds.

Granados also won the adult second category, total weight of up to five fish, with 7.15 pounds.

Organizers credited a strong volunteer turnout and smooth planning for this year’s event. Nairne Moreau built the online registration site, helping streamline sign-ups.

The youth grand prize for the longest fish included a $300 gift certificate from North 40, plus a tackle box and tackle. Joshua Willis of Oroville took top youth honors with a 16 1/2-inch fish weighing 1.15 pounds.

Second place was a $200 North 40 gift certificate and went to Mateo Sanchez, who caught a 16 1/4-inch fish weighing 1.13 pounds. Third place was a $100 North 40 gift certificate and went to Emily Fiedler of Oroville, who landed a 14 3⁄4-inch fish weighing 15 ounces.

Youth placing fourth through eighth each received a tackle box and tackle, organizers said.

Other awards included: Youngest fisherman; Ryler Rauen, 1 year old; oldest fisherman, Jim Cockle; smallest fish caught, Michael Bauman, 7 ounces; traveled furthest, participants from Portland; best shanty: Andy Gasho, featuring a Hawaiian-themed setup, with fishermen in Hawaiian shirts.

Organizers said all category winners received gifts.

A total of 20 fish were caught during the derby, organizers said fewer than last year’s reported total of about 64 fish in 2025. They noted fish “weren’t biting as well as last year,” and speculated warm weather could have contributed to an early shrimp hatch.

The Oroville Chamber hosted 26 raffle prizes donated by community members and businesses in Oroville, Tonasket and Omak.

There were 12 vendor booths at the event, all local, with one vendor from Seattle, organizers reported.

A boat raffle drawing to support the aerators on Sidley and Molson lakes was held at the derby in the Molson Grange. Organizers reported 74 tickets sold at $50 each, plus $1,034 in cash donations, for a grand total of $4,734. The winner was Dick Larson, a regular participant at the derby.

Kevin Myrick said the funds will be used to rebuild an old aerator so there is a backup for both lakes, rebuild or replace a shed for both backup aerators, add a porta-potty for the west end of Sidley Lake and purchase a water meter to help track the health of both lakes.

The Molson Grange served its “World Famous Molson Breakfast,” with 173 breakfasts sold and 33 dozen eggs used, organizers reported.

Sitzmark Ski Hill provided lunch, serving chili, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, salad, coleslaw and desserts.