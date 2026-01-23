Meet the candidates for new Oroville High School Principal

Oroville School District is looking of a new high school principal and the community can meet the candidates on Jan. 28 from 3:45 p.m.

OROVILLE – The Oroville School District is in search of a new Junior-Senior High School Principal and is extending an invitation for the community to meet the candidates on Jan. 28 from 3:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the high school library.

There will be four candidates, and they will participate in a Round Robin type format. This will be an opportunity for people to ask questions if they so choose.

The new principal will take the place of current principal Linda Achondo, who was chosen by the school board to take the place of Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hardesty, who is leaving the district at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.