Family of missing man asks for help in finding him

TONASKET — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Thomas Karl Bowden, 64, who was last seen Sunday, Nov. 16, in Tonasket.

According to the missing person flyer, Bowden, who goes by Tom, is described as five foot 10 inches tall and about 175 pounds, with grey or dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Tonasket and his family and friends have not heard from him since. His family said this is not like Bowden and they are urgently asking for the community’s help in locating him.

“If anybody has seen my Uncle Tom in the last two weeks, please get a hold of me or the Okanogan County Sheriff’s office. His family is worried about him,” wrote Jason Buchanon in a Facebook post.

Anyone who has seen Bowden or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office or Jason Buchanan at 509-322-2818 or Karla B at 509-322-5094.