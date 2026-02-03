DNR will host public listening session in Winthrop to gather wildfire hazard mapping input

WINTHROP – The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public listening session in Winthrop on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. to gather input from community members, local emergency managers, building code officials, fire marshals, planners and other interested stakeholders regarding wildfire hazard mapping and ratings as outlined in Senate Bill 6120.

These listening sessions are taking place in 16 locations around Washington state. The Winthrop session will be held at the Winthrop Public Library Community Room, 112 Norfolk Rd.

During each meeting, DNR will present a draft version of the statewide wildfire hazard map and invite public feedback. The session will include a project overview from subject-matter experts, an explanation of how the hazard map was developed, a discussion of community block aggregation, and an opportunity to provide input to inform the upcoming wildfire risk mapping phase. This meeting is intended to share preliminary mapping results and gather input to help refine the final products. The outcomes will support wildland-urban interface code adoption and implementation and serve as a practical planning tool for wildfire hazard mitigation and community resilience efforts.

As directed by SB 6120, DNR has been leading the development of a Wildfire Hazard and Risk Mapping initiative to enhance wildfire preparedness by identifying areas at risk and providing general hazard assessments. The project began in February 2025 with regular meetings of a Steering Committee – comprised of agency staff, county fire marshals, insurance commissioners, and representatives of counties and cities across Washington – to figure out the best way to meet the needs of stakeholders across the state. The goal was to support communities, emergency responders and policymakers in reducing wildfire impacts across Washington by creating accessible and standardized wildfire hazard and risk information.

For more information on listening session schedule and future locations, visit https://dnr.wa.gov/wildfire-resources/wildfire-prevention/wildfire-hazard-and-risk-mapping.