Deputy State Fire Marshal advises lithium-ion battery safety

Lithium-ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices, if damaged or used incorrectly, these batteries can catch on fire or explode.

OLYMPIA – OLYMPIA – Lithium-ion batteries supply power to many kinds of devices, including smartphones, laptops, e-scooters, bikes, cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, cars, and more. If damaged or used incorrectly, these batteries can catch on fire or explode, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Courtney Chambers.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were over 25,000 incidents of fire or overheating involving lithium-ion batteries between 2017 and 2022. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has observed a rise in lithium battery fires on U.S. flights, with 89 incidents in 2024, representing a 16% increase over 2023.

For lithium-ion battery equipment, follow these safety tips to help keep you and your family safe:

Choose devices that have been certified by a reputable testing laboratory.

Always use the charging cords provided with the device.

Avoid charging devices under pillows, on beds, or on sofas.

Unplug the device or battery once it is fully charged to prevent overcharging.

Use only batteries specifically designed for the device.

Store batteries in a cool, dry place, away from flammable materials.

Insert batteries correctly, following the device’s instructions.

Keep batteries at room temperature when possible and avoid charging them in extreme conditions below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C).

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.