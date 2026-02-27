Colville National Forest continues Seasonal Hiring Event for upcoming recreation season

COLVILLE – The Colville National Forest is hiring seasonal employees for the upcoming recreation season and is encouraging local residents to apply. The application period closes next Tuesday, March 3.

“Our seasonal employees are an integral part of the stewardship of the Colville National Forest. Seasonal employees support a variety of projects, which enhance our visitors’ experiences through thoughtful management and maintenance.” said Luke Decker, Acting Forest Supervisor. “Seasonal employees also participate in active management projects and help maintain campgrounds and recreation sites, so they remain open, safe, and welcoming”

The Colville National Forest is recruiting for a variety of roles, including:

Trail and facility maintenance

Active resource management

Recreation and visitor services

These positions are in addition to seasonal fire hire events, already underway. Bringing on seasonal employees will help improve trails, campgrounds and facilities for safer, reliable and enjoyable recreation experiences for all. Interested parties can view openings and apply on USAJOBS.gov.

Increased seasonal staffing will allow the Colville National Forest to maintain the high standards our recreating public and visitors have come to expect. Increased capacity will also allow us to continue our mission of doing the right work on the ground and maintaining relevance in our communities.

“Seasonal jobs can be a first step into a natural resources career, a way to build experience, or simply a chance to spend the summer working outside,” added Decker. “We encourage anyone interested to apply.”