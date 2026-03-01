Budrow steps down as sheriff, commissioners will choose interim sheriff

Okanogan County Sheriff Paul Budrow announced he is stepping down effective April 6 to take a job as the Chief of Police for Twisp.

“Serving as your elected Sheriff for the past three and a half years has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life. The trust you placed in me to lead the Sheriff’s Office and serve this county is something I will always be grateful for,” said Sheriff Budrow in his announcement on March 6.

“This role has never been just a position — it has been a responsibility to stand alongside dedicated deputies and staff who care deeply about this community. Together, we have worked to strengthen public safety, build partnerships, and respond to the challenges facing our county with professionalism and integrity. I am proud of what we have accomplished and of the men and women who continue to serve Okanogan County every day.”

Budrow said that after careful consideration and many conversations with his family, he has made the difficult decision to step down as sheriff to accept the position of Chief of Police for the Town of Twisp.

“This decision was not made lightly. As an elected official, the Sheriff’s position does not provide insurance benefits and ensuring healthcare coverage and financial stability for my family became a responsibility I could not set aside.

Budrow later clarified that he receives health insurance, but that the job does not include coverage for his family.

“As an elected official in Okanogan County, health insurance coverage is provided only for the elected or appointed official and does not extend to their family members,” he said. “This differs from the benefit structure for union-covered county employees, whose health insurance coverage includes both the employee and their family.”

The sheriff explained that ensuring adequate healthcare coverage and financial stability for his family is a responsibility he could not set aside and this difference in coverage played a significant role in his decision.

“The opportunity in Twisp allows me to continue serving the region I care about while also meeting those personal obligations,” he said.

The move marks a return for Budrow to his former job as Twisp Police Chief, where he served for 11 years before being elected as sheriff in 2022.

“While my title will change, my commitment to public service and to the people of Okanogan County remains the same. I will continue working to strengthen cooperation between agencies and to support the safety and well-being of our communities,” said Budrow.

Undersheriff Dave Yarnell said that the county commissioners will decide on a replacement to serve out Budrow’s term, which expires this year.

The Okanogan County Republican Party announced plans to begin the process of selecting nominees to fill the upcoming vacancy.

“When partisan elected officials resign, the process for appointing an interim replacement is outlined by the Washington State Constitution, Article II, Section 15. The appointee must be of the same political party as the resigning official, in this case Republican, and one of three nominees put forward by the Precinct Committee Officers (PCOs) comprising the Okanogan County Republican Central Committee,” said Storm.

She said the party is the first benchmark in the process for Sheriff Budrow’s interim replacement. Okanogan County Commissioners will appoint a replacement within 60 days of the effective date of the resignation, April 6, 2026, or no later than Friday, June 5th.

“Although rumors of this change have been circulating for several weeks, Okanogan County Republican Party leadership did not feel it appropriate to feed the rumors nor take any local party action until the resignation was made official by Sheriff Budrow,” said Storm, who described the office of sheriff as “exceedingly important for the safety and security of the citizens of Okanogan County.”

At least two candidates have announced their intention to seek election to the sheriff’s position: Okanogan County Chief Criminal Deputy Jodie Barcus and Okanogan County Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez.