Borderlands Historical Society requests your input

Submitted by Borderlands

Historical Society

OROVILLE – The Old Oroville Depot Museum is partnering with America250 WA for their Out of Many, One project. The Borderlands Historical Society is asking for help in selecting one object/image/work of art from our museum collection or the community that reflects a perspective of the American experience.

“We will be asking community members to vote and the selected item will be our submission to the project. It will appear on the Out of Many, One map on their website, www.America250WA.org/omo,” said the Historical Society in a recent press release.

The icons they would like community members to consider are: the Old Oroville Depot itself, the Great Northern Railroad caboose, the pit house model, the model railroad display inside the museum and the metal sculptures on the east fence of Prince Heritage Park.

On the Society’s website, www.borderlandshistorical.org, there will be a link to a Google form where people can cast their vote for one of these.

“Unfortunately, the turnaround time is quick, and we need to submit our selected item, complete with a photo, before the end of January, so please complete the Google form sooner rather than later, to ensure your input is included,” said the release.