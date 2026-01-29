Anglers brave the cold for Bonaparte Lake’s 4th Annual Ice Fishing Derby

Bonaparte Lake’s 4th Annual Ice Fishing Derby drew hundreds of anglers to brave cold temperatures in pursuit of cash prizes, gear and bragging rights.

TONASKET – Bonaparte Lake’s 4th Annual Ice Fishing Derby drew hundreds of anglers to brave cold temperatures in pursuit of cash prizes, gear and bragging rights.

A total of 291 participants registered for this year’s derby, including 49 youth anglers and 242 adults, all competing for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes. Organizers said the turnout continues to solidify the Bonaparte Lake event as the largest ice fishing tournament in Washington state.

“Wow, what a sunshine day on the cold ice. What an awesome day,” said Bonaparte Lake Resort. Organizers said there were “a lot of great fish caught” and lots of prizes handed out.

Fishing conditions added to the excitement, with several large fish brought to the weigh-in station throughout the day. Among the highlights was the catch of a lake trout, a species rarely seen during previous derbies and one that generated buzz among competitors and spectators alike.

Youth anglers were well represented this year, with prizes paid out through sixth place and awards extending to 10th.

Joshua Willis claimed first place in the youth division with a four-pound, three-ounce rainbow trout, earning a Clam Kenai Pro flip-over shelter and $367.50 in cash.

Second place went to Kache Popp, who landed a three-pound, 12-ounce tiger trout, winning a Garmin Striker fish finder and $183.50.

Other youth division finishers included Anna D. in third place, Miles W. in fourth, Griffin W. in fifth, Pakston B. in sixth, followed by Addison L., Dane G., and additional youth anglers rounding out the top 10.

In the Big Fish category, Austin Earley of Omak secured first place with an impressive 12-pound, six-ounce tiger trout measuring 30 inches, earning an Otter Pro Thermal Lodge and $1,815 in cash.

Second place went to Chris Teusher of Spokane, who caught the first lake trout ever recorded during the derby. It weighed nine pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 32 inches, winning an AquaVu underwater camera and $907.50.

Blake Messe of Omak placed third with a four-pound, 12-ounce tiger trout, earning $453.75 and a prize package from Addicted Fishing, Mack’s Lures and Operation Catching Freedom.

The Multi-Species division also delivered competitive results. Matt Mitchell of Oroville took first place with a combined bag weighing five pounds, three ounces, including a kokanee, tiger trout and bass. His prize package included a Vexilar Genz Pack fish flasher, Work Sharp and $1,402.50 in cash.

Second place went to Caden Boswell, whose three-species bag weighed two pounds, 14 ounces, earning an AquaVu and $701.25.

Adam Mitchell placed third with a two-pound, five-ounce bag, receiving an inline rod and reel and tackle from Mack’s Lure, and $350.62.

Organizers credited sponsors, volunteers and anglers for making the event a continued success and encouraged the community to mark their calendars for Jan. 23, 2027, when the derby is set to return to the ice.

“Thank you to all of our participants and our sponsors for another amazing year,” they said.