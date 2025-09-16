Andy’s Bar & Grill offering ‘adult beverages and good food’

Andy’s Bar & Grill bills itself as “offering adult beverages and great food,” said owner Easton Anderson.

The relatively new establishment opened three months ago at 2002 Main Street, where Brick’s Restaurant was located.

Anderson said, “I hope to see the business as someplace that people can come in and unwind.”

He said Andy’s has a good bar with a good atmosphere, “the only one in town.”

In addition to a large selection of things to eat and drink, the restaurant is now offering Fish Fridays.

The bar and grill offers several screens to watch your favorite sporting events and teams and often features live music. And, when the weather is nice, there is an outdoor dining area, where folks can enjoy food and drink and maybe a game of cornhole.

Andy’s Bar & Grill can be contacted at 509-476-3007.