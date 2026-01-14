Alroy Couch, 85, of Oroville, Wash., died Dec. 25, 2025. Al was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Mt. Vernon, Wash., to parents Albert Couch and Alice Komen

Alroy Couch, age 85, of Oroville, Washington, died on December 25, 2025, at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington.

Al was born on September 15, 1940, in Mt. Vernon, Washington, to parents Albert Couch and Alice Komen. He was raised and attended schools in Burlington, Washington.

Al worked as a millwright, machinist and mechanic. He was a handyman and helped many people with their projects.

Al is survived by his wife, Virginia Couch; his daughter, Jennifer (Ralph) Fitzthum; his son, Allan (Gaeyln) Couch; his sister, Eunice Sammers; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Jessica, Roy, Nicole, Alex, Charlie, and Catie and seven great-grandchildren.

Al is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Komen; stepfather, Ben Komen; his father, Albert Couch and stepmother, Mildred Couch.

At Al’s request, there will be no service.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.