7th District lawmakers to hold telephone town hall meeting Feb. 26

OLYMPIA – As the 2026 legislative session enters its final weeks, lawmakers representing Washington’s 7th Legislative District will hold a telephone town hall meeting Feb. 26.

The town hall will offer an update on the top issues in this year’s legislative session, including proposals for a state income tax, wildlife management and restoration of wildfire funding.

Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium and Rep. Andrew Engell, R-Colville, will take questions from across the district. The 7th is the largest legislative district in the state in land area, covering all or part of Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens counties.

“Our annual telephone town hall meeting is always one of the highlights of our legislative session,” Short said. “This is one of the most momentous sessions Washington has ever faced, and I know there are many people who want to know what’s happening and what we’re doing about it.”

Many 7th District residents will receive calls shortly before the town hall begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, inviting them to stay on the line for a community conversation. They may also call in to the town hall at 509-404-3050.

“The telephone format allows us to reach everyone who lives in our district at once, something we could never do in person,” Abell said. “We certainly have a lot to talk about.”

This year’s income-tax proposal extends a battle that has lasted more than 90 years. Washington voters have said no to the idea 10 times since 1934, but this time majority Democrats are planning to pass the tax without submitting a constitutional amendment for voter approval and will be taking their chances in court. Other top issues for the state include legislation that would give Olympia the power to fire elected county sheriffs and a pair of initiatives submitted to the Legislature regarding boys in girls’ sports and parental rights in public education.

Meanwhile, proposals from 7th District lawmakers for comprehensive wildlife management and limits on hospital charity-care obligations failed to advance, but legislation to restore a $65 million cut in wildfire prevention remains alive in this year’s session. The 60-day session opened Jan. 12 and will run through March 12.

“If ever there was a year to pay attention to Olympia, this is the one,” Engell said. “I hope people will be able to join us for the call.”